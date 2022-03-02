Sports

Steelers GM opens up about Brian Flores hire amid coach’s lawsuit

1 day ago
Kevin Colbert, general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was asked about the decision to hire Brian Flores, former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and was hired as Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff.

Colbert spoke to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. The team hired Flores as a senior defensive assistant / linebackers coach in the NFL and in his lawsuit against the three teams for alleged discrimination in recruitment practice.

Kevin Colbert, general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers, answers media questions during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

Kevin Colbert, general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers, answers media questions during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
(Zach Bolinger / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Coach Tomlin came up to me and said, ‘I think I’m going to add Coach Flores.’ I said, ‘That would be awesome.’ Brian Flores is a successful NFL head coach and defensive coordinator, and I was thrilled to have him, “said Colbert. “As I said to Coach Flores when he first came into the office, I really like his background because he started in the staff world so some of his experience and beliefs from staff and coaching can only help us.”

Colbert detailed the decision in an interview with PFT Live.

“Honestly, Brian Flores can do something for us from this point on,” Colbert said. “Everything else, it has nothing to do with the Pittsburgh Steelers. You mentioned the NFL, and much more, but we think, Brian is coming, he’s started with us anew, and again, I’m sure he’s helping us as an organization.” Can. “

Dolphin head coach Brian Flores speaks to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex at Hard Rock Stadium on October 20, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Dolphin head coach Brian Flores speaks to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex at Hard Rock Stadium on October 20, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
(Via David Santiago / Miami Herald / Tribune News Service Getty Images)

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the three teams earlier this month, alleging racial discrimination in her interviews and recruitment processes, and claiming that Dolphin team owner Stephen Ross tried to pay her to lose the game.

In the lawsuit, Flores alleges that the New York Giants told third parties that they were hiring Brian Double, the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, as their next head coach. Flores hinted at exchanging a text message with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who thought he was texting Double, not Flores, about getting the job. Flores was actually still in the interview.

In the lawsuit, Flores further alleges that Dolphin owner Stephen Ross told him he would be paid $ 100,000 for each loss in his first season to tank the team and pick a higher draft. Flores further complained that Ross pressured him to hire a top unnamed quarterback to join the team. When he refused, Flores said he was cast as an “angry black man” who was difficult to work with.

He said the alleged incident with the dolphins had ousted him.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores takes to the field for the Miami game against the New York Giants on December 5, 2021.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores takes to the field for the Miami game against the New York Giants on December 5, 2021.
(Via John McCall / Sun Sentinel / Tribune News Service Getty Images)

Flores further complained that he was not given a fair shot in an interview for the Denver Broncos head coaching position in 2019 before finally being appointed as Dolphin’s head coach. He said John Leway, an executive at the Broncos front office, was scattered for an interview and showed a hangover.

All parties have denied the allegations.

The NFL hired former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend her case.

