Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach amid racial discrimination lawsuit



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Pittsburgh Steelers have appointed Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant / linebackers coach, the team announced on Saturday.

Flores was sacked by the Miami Dolphins at the end of the 2021 season after the team missed the playoffs. He coached the Dolphins for three seasons before joining the Steelers.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement: “I am thrilled to have Brian Flores join our coaching staff because of his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL.” “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I’m looking forward to adding his skills to help our team.”

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the three teams earlier this month, alleging racial discrimination in her interviews and recruitment processes, and claiming that Dolphin team owner Stephen Ross tried to pay her to lose the game.

In the lawsuit, Flores alleges that the New York Giants told third parties that they were hiring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Double as their next head coach. Flores hinted at exchanging a text message with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who thought he was texting Double, not Flores, about getting the job. Flores was actually still in the interview.

Ryan Clark on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph: ‘It’s not good’

In the lawsuit, Flores further alleges that Dolphin owner Stephen Ross told him he would be paid ,000 100,000 for each loss in his first season to tank the team and pick a higher draft. Flores further complained that Ross pressured him to hire a top unnamed quarterback to join the team. When he refused, Flores said he was cast as an “angry black man” who was difficult to work with.

He said the alleged incident with the dolphins had ousted him.

Flores further complained that he was not given a fair shot in an interview for the Denver Broncos head coaching position in 2019 before finally being appointed as Dolphin’s head coach. He said John Leway, an executive at the Broncos front office, was scattered for an interview and showed a hangover.

All parties have denied the allegations.

The NFL hired former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend her case.