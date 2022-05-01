Steelers longtime exec Kevin Colbert offers heartfelt goodbye



We knew it was coming, and now it’s official. Kevin Colbert retired as general manager after 21 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise. He has been GM since 2010.

“I don’t want to say better than that,” Colbert told reporters about how he was relinquishing his right to vote. “I am proud to say that we have added to that [trophy] Room It was four trophies. There were four of us when we got here. And you knew the task. You think about (the late Dan Rooney) and being able to add to that house means a ton. This does not mean that it is over. The next step, I mean we have to get more out of it and we will never lose it. But that means a lot. “

Colbert, 65, made his final first-round pick on Thursday when the Steelers selected Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with an overall pick of No. 20.

His race in Pittsburgh began in 2020 as director of football operations. Prior to that, he was the Scout Director of the Miami Dolphins (1985-89) and Scouting Director of the Detroit Lions (1990-99).

Colbert had Pittsburgh in his blood since birth, as he is a resident of nearby Cranberry Township and attended college at Robert Morris University. He even coached the Robert Morris baseball team before going into football and eventually the NFL.

With the drafting of Ben Rothlisberger, Colbert chose Mike Tomlin to replace Steelers legend Bill Cowher as head coach. Tomlin himself has become a stellar legend.

Although the Steelers have yet to select a new GM, there is a perception around the team that Colbert will still have a voice with the company in an advisory role. Consider what he has done for the organization.