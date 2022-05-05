Steelers’ Mike Tomlin expecting ‘fierce’ competition for starting quarterback job



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Pittsburgh Steelers roster has three quarterbacks who could possibly start the first week of the season as QB1 – Mitchell Trubiski, Mason Rudolph and Rookie Kenny Pickett.

Coach Mike Tomlin expects the competition to ramp up this summer.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I hope it gets tough because I know all three. I don’t expect anyone to sit in the back seat. The challenge is from a structural perspective. Are we providing enough platform for all the boys to show what they’re capable of?” And so it’s going to be a challenging element, “Tomlin told Rich Eisen on Wednesday at” The Rich Eisen Show. “

“I’m excited to see these guys compete, just like I’m in any position where you’ve got some viable options. Excited to see the boys perform. “

Tomlin added that he sees no problem with Pickett entering a quarterback room that is already filled by two veteran soldiers and does not necessarily believe that the elders needed to advise the young Rocky.

“It’s good when it happens but it’s definitely not necessary. That’s why we have offensive coordinators, quarterback coaches, assistant quarterback coaches. People are hired and their only focus is on player development. It’s definitely not their job, “he said.

Lucian McKee calls Ryan Tanhill of Titans to advise Qubi owner Willis

“Their job is to get themselves ready to go and be good teammates, and I think you’re probably talking to someone in terms of general human decency and courtesy if you can help them along the way. I’m sure Ryan (Tanhill) is open to that.” “But I think he just said he wasn’t hired to do it. He’s hired to play quarterback.”

Steelers Star Wide receiver Chase Kleppool is also looking forward to the competition.

Kleppul attended the Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Parlor Games at the Cox’s Pavilion in Las Vegas on Saturday and told Gadget Clock Digital that no matter who wins the quarterback competition, the Steelers will be in good shape.

The third-year player said: “It makes for a great competition between the three of them. Those guys want to come out on top. Whoever he is, we’ll be fine.”

Pickett was the board’s first quarterback last week when the Steelers picked him 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Played five years with the 23-year-old Panthers. His best year came in 2021.

He had 4,319 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes. He made a big leap into what he could bring to the table and increased his draft stock in the process. Despite falling by all means in the 20th overall election, he was among the best quarterbacks in the draft.

Trubiski bounced from the Chicago Bears to the Buffalo Bills last season. He worked as a backup for Josh Allen in 2021. Rudolph has worked as a backup for the Steelers for the past three seasons. He has started 10 games so far in his career.