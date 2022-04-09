Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dead after being struck by car



Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Huskins Killed Saturday morning Florida After being hit by a car, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 24 years old.

Huskins, who turns 25 next month, was training with the team in South Florida when he was tragically killed in a car crash. ESPN’s Adam Shifter first reported, citing Huskins’ agent.

Steelers’ Dwayne Hackins on being an NFL starting quarterback: ‘That’s why I drafted’

“I am devastated and devastated by the unfortunate departure of Dwayne Huskins,” head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “After coming to Pittsburgh he quickly became part of our Steelers family and was one of our toughest staff on and off the field and in our community.”

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but he’s also a great friend to many,” said Tomlin. “I’m really heartbroken.”

The former Ohio State standout was reportedly in training with Miami Mitch Trubisky Who signed a two-year deal with Steelers last month, Sports illustrated Following the report, Huskins was expected to compete for the starting job in Pittsburgh following the experience. Ben Rothlisberger Retirement

Details of Huskins’ death were not immediately known.

After his New Year’s red shirt in Ohio State, Huskins has worked as a backup quarterback, throwing for 565 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The following season he was named starter and had a great season throwing for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He was the second runner-up in the Heisman Trophy vote that year, and in 2019 he was drafted 15th overall by the Washington commanders.

Washington co-owners Dan and Tania Snyder released a statement recalling Huskins’ “contagious personality.”

“We are devastated to hear of the tragic death of Dwayne Huskins Jr.,” the statement said. “He was a young man with a huge potential who had a contagious personality. It’s a heartbreaking little thing to say.”

Huskins was on fire with Washington in less than two seasons, but the Steelers gave him a second chance in 2021 when they signed him to a one-year contract.

He served as a third-string quarterback behind Mason Rudolph after going 3-10 as a starter in Washington with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.