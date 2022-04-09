Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies at 24 – Gadget Clock





Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State quarterback who was a first-round pick by Washington in 2019 and was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday morning. He was 24.

Haskins was hit by a car in South Florida, his agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He was in the area training with other Pittsburgh players.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and the Washington Commanders confirmed the news.

The former Ohio State standout joined Washington in 2019 when the organization selected him 15th overall in the NFL Draft. He started 13 games for the club across two seasons before being released in December 2020. Haskins signed with the Steelers a month later.

Haskins was born in New Jersey and played high school football at Bullis School in Potomac, Md. ​