Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins killed after being struck by car: report



Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Huskins Killed Saturday morning Florida After being hit by a car, according to reports. He was 24 years old.

Huskins, who turns 25 next month, was training with the team in South Florida when he was tragically killed in a car crash. ESPN’s Adam Shifter first reported, citing Huskins’ agent.

The former Ohio State standout was reportedly in training with Miami Mitch Trubisky Who signed a two-year deal with Steelers last month, Sports illustrated Following the report, Huskins was expected to compete for the starting job in Pittsburgh following the experience. Ben Rothlisberger Retirement

Details of Huskins’ death were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.