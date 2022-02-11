Sports

Steelers’ T.J. Watt takes home NFL Defensive Player of the Year award

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Steelers’ T.J. Watt takes home NFL Defensive Player of the Year award
Written by admin
Steelers’ T.J. Watt takes home NFL Defensive Player of the Year award

Steelers’ T.J. Watt takes home NFL Defensive Player of the Year award

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker TJ Watt came away with the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors in Los Angeles Thursday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Pittsburgh Steelers' TJ Watt looks to rush during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt looks to rush during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
(AP Photo / Morry Gash)

Watt, an All-Pro edge rusher, tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s record of 22.5 sacks in a single season. Watt’s brother, JJ, presented him with the award JJ won three times in 2012, 2014, and 2015 while playing for the Houston Texans.

Watt received 42 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members. Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who had five votes, came in second, and Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald had three votes for a third-place finish.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt (90) walks off the field after a win over the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt (90) walks off the field after a win over the Tennessee Titans.
(Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite missing three games this season, Watt still reached the sack mark set by the New York Giants legend. Watt was also the seventh Steelers’ player to take home the hardware, joining “Mean” Joe Greene (1974), Mel Blount (1975), Jack Lambert (1976), Rod Woodson (1993), James Harrison (2008) and Troy Polamalu. (2010).

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt prior to a Dec. 13, 2020, game against the Buffalo Bills.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt prior to a Dec. 13, 2020, game against the Buffalo Bills.
(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

READ Also  Virat Kohli Burmese Army: Virat Kohli vs Burmese Army Indian captain backed by Michael Vaughan

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Watt has recorded more sacks (72) and quarterback hits (150) than any other player in the league. The four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection had double-digit sack totals in each of the last four seasons.

#Steelers #Watt #takes #home #NFL #Defensive #Player #Year #award

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  With James Harden-Ben Simmons swap, Nets make a move Lakers didn't

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment