SteelSeries’s new Prime accessories are streamlined for high-level play



SteelSeries has introduced the new Prime lineup of high-performance gaming accessories designed alongside esports athletes. They’ve been “designed to win championships,” however they appear advantageous sufficient for common individuals who simply take their gaming time severely, too. There are 4 new units, together with the wired Arctis Prime headset and three completely different Prime mice, they usually all appear fairly priced. One factor they’ve in frequent is a reasonably simplistic design that places ease of use forward of bundling in so many options that you just by accident hit the fallacious button when the second actually issues. Every of those accessories is obtainable beginning at this time.

The $99.99 Arctis Prime headset has only a mute button and a quantity wheel. The left ear cup additionally homes a retractable growth microphone that’s straightforward to drag out and push in with one hand. When it comes to different options, the Prime headset plugs in with its included proprietary USB cable that outputs to your supply by way of 3.5mm. Subsequent to that, there’s a 3.5mm port positioned so you may share audio with a teammate sitting close by.

SteelSeries modified up its ear pads to be higher at blocking out sound. They’re extra plushy now than earlier Arctis headsets, and the fake leather-based protecting provides them a high-end look. The elastic ski band SteelSeries is thought for utilizing hasn’t gone anyplace, and as anticipated, the Arctis Prime is a snug headset that rests gently on the highest of your head. Every ear cup has magnetic plates that may be eliminated, in case you need customized ones.

The Arctis Prime has broad compatibility with PCs, consoles, and cellular units with its 3.5mm jack. SteelSeries additionally features a longer cable for PC gamers to make use of, which accepts the three.5mm jack and splits it into devoted headphone and microphone jacks. My time with this headset has been restricted thus far, however its sound efficiency appears to be on-par, if not barely higher, than SteelSeries’ different Arctis headsets within the $100-$150 value vary.

Shifting onto the three Prime mice, they give the impression of being visually similar, although they every have some variations. On the prime, the $129.99 Prime Wi-fi appears to be going after the identical crowd who could be contemplating Logitech’s G Professional X Superlight. It’s equally easy in design, although the Prime Wi-fi stands out with its particularly excessive arch that caters to right-handed players in comparison with the Superlight’s ambidextrous construct. That is an 80-gram mouse that has a USB-C charging port that helps quick charging, and SteelSeries claims its battery can last as long as 100 hours. The corporate additionally claims that its magnetic optical switches are rated for as much as to 100 million clicks. These switches have a pronounced click on sound and really feel — extra so than mice I’ve tried not too long ago.

Should you solely belief the low latency efficiency of a wired mouse whereas gaming, the $79.99 Prime Plus could be for you. It has an analogous design to the Wi-fi, however it’s 11 grams lighter in weight, and it has a secondary liftoff sensor that SteelSeries says permits for the “world’s lowest and most correct liftoff”. In different phrases, this could forestall the pointer from shifting when you should rapidly elevate and reposition the mouse. The Prime Plus additionally has a bottom-mounted OLED display that allows you to toggle by way of settings like sensitivity, liftoff distance, illumination of the scrollwheel’s RGB LED, the mouse’s polling charge and extra. This fashion, you don’t essentially want to make use of SteelSeries’ GG companion software program on PC to toggle your most vital settings.

Lastly, the $59.99 Prime has the identical weight, sensor, and magnetic optical switches you’ll discover within the Prime Plus, however it lacks the secondary liftoff sensor and the OLED display. Should you don’t want these options, that is an inexpensive choice should you’re a right-handed gamer who doesn’t thoughts a excessive arch in the course of the mouse.

We’ll be testing these accessories extra completely within the weeks to come back to see if they’ll struggle for a spot in our roundups of the very best gaming headsets and finest gaming mice.