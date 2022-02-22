World

Stefanik asks Twitter to report Biden for ‘disinformation’ in previous Putin tweet

Stefanik asks Twitter to report Biden for 'disinformation' in previous Putin tweet
Stefanik asks Twitter to report Biden for ‘disinformation’ in previous Putin tweet

Stefanik asks Twitter to report Biden for ‘disinformation’ in previous Putin tweet

Republican Alice Stefanik, RNY, asked Twitter to identify a tweet from former President Biden about his toughness on Russian President Vladimir Putin as “distorted information” in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Stephanie, chair of the House GOP conference, mocked one Previous tweets From Biden two years ago, the then-candidate Biden said: “Vladimir Putin does not want me to be president. He does not want me to be our nominee. If you are wondering why – because I am the only person.

“Hey, Twitter I want to report some misinformation, “Stefanik wrote on Tuesday, flagging Biden’s tweets since 2020.

His comments came as Russia sent troops to Ukraine on Monday and Putin announced that he would recognize the independence of the two separatist regions despite diplomatic pressure from the Biden administration and NATAO allies and the threat of international sanctions.

Biden has announced Russia’s sanctions and military action in response to the Ukraine attack

Biden on Tuesday followed the “first step” of sanctions against Russia and promised to increase sanctions “as Russia moves forward with this attack.”

House Republican Conference Chair Republican Alice Stefanik, RNY, attends a press conference at the Capitol Visitor Center after a conference call on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

House Republican Conference Chair Republican Alice Stefanik, RNY, attends a press conference at the Capitol Visitor Center after a conference call on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
(Via Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Getty Images)

But Stephanik and fellow Republicans have indicated that Putin is motivated to invade Ukraine because Biden is president.

“Sadly, President Biden has consistently chosen appeasement and his harsh words about Russia have never been followed by strong action,” Stefanik said in a joint statement with the House GOP leadership on Tuesday. “Deadly aid was slow, anti-aircraft and anti-ship capabilities were not provided directly, pre-attack sanctions were never imposed in proportion to the aggression Putin had already carried out, and sanctions on Nord Stream 2 were lifted.”

Russia-Ukraine: White House Announces Russian ‘Attack’, Says Sanctions Are Coming: Live Update

Some Republicans wanted Biden to impose sanctions long ago as a deterrent and not wait for the actual attack to begin. Stephanie, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Caliph. And among others, Biden is urging Putin to respond more aggressively to tougher sanctions and to permanently close the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, as German Chancellor Olaf Schulz announced the closure of major energy projects.

President Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

President Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

“The United States and our allies must now pay the Putin government for this aggression,” House GOP leaders said.

Biden said Tuesday that the United States is working with NATO allies and partners to implement sanctions, saying they have been “closely coordinated” and that Russia will “continue to grow” if it “continues to grow.”

“In the name of the Lord, who does Putin think has given him the right to declare a new so-called country in the territory of his neighbors?” Biden says. “This is a clear violation of international law and demands a strong response from the international community.”

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


