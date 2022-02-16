Stefanik calls for ‘criminal prosecution’ over Durham probe revelations



Chairperson of the House Republican Conference Alice Stefanik Former New York Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Special Counsel John Durham have called for criminal proceedings against others involved in the recent Russia investigation.

Stefanik has unloaded on Clinton and Democrats involved in spreading allegations of Russian affiliation against former President Trump.

“I have worked from the beginning to expose the Democrats to Russia’s conspiracy. The National Democrats, Hillary Clinton and the current Biden recruiters have been at the center of the story of the biggest criminal political corruption of our lives,” Stephanik told Fox in an email statement Tuesday. News Digital.

The Durham Probe has ‘accelerated’, ‘collaborating’ with more people, coming before the grand jury

“There must be a criminal trial for this illegal espionage. If they can do it with a current president, they can do it with any American,” he continued.

Stefanik was an outspoken critic of the allegations of Russian assets leveled against former President Trump and played an integral role in establishing a counter-investigation into the source of the allegations, led by Durham.

In 2017, Congresswoman To question Former FBI Director James Comey has revealed months of waiting before the Clinton-appointed law firm Parkinson Coe’s report on the steel dossier issued to the National Intelligence Agency.

A bomb was seen this weekend Revelation From the Durham investigation into the origins of the Russian investigation, the Special Counsel filed Feb. 11 in the investigation that “Campaign Lawyer-1” was “acting as the General Counsel for the Clinton Campaign.” The three sources told Gadget Clock Digital that the man is Mark Elias, who served as Hillary Clinton’s general adviser on the 2016 presidential campaign and worked for the law firm Parkinson’s Cove.

Elias’s law firm, Perkins Coei, is the firm through which the Democratic National Committee and Clinton’s campaign funded the anti-Trump dossier. The unwritten dossier was written by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele and commissioned by the opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

A source familiar with the federal investigation told Gadget Clock Digital that federal prosecutors could not indict a person and then use a grand jury to investigate existing allegations.

The source said, however, that a prosecutor can charge a person for a specific crime and continue to use the grand jury to investigate other crimes related to that person.

“They’re watching more than Susman,” the source said.

Michael Susman has been charged with making false statements to a federal agent as part of a Durham investigation. He pleaded not guilty.

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to the report.