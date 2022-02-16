World

Stefanik calls for ‘criminal prosecution’ over Durham probe revelations

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Stefanik calls for ‘criminal prosecution’ over Durham probe revelations
Written by admin
Stefanik calls for ‘criminal prosecution’ over Durham probe revelations

Stefanik calls for ‘criminal prosecution’ over Durham probe revelations

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Chairperson of the House Republican Conference Alice Stefanik Former New York Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Special Counsel John Durham have called for criminal proceedings against others involved in the recent Russia investigation.

Stefanik has unloaded on Clinton and Democrats involved in spreading allegations of Russian affiliation against former President Trump.

“I have worked from the beginning to expose the Democrats to Russia’s conspiracy. The National Democrats, Hillary Clinton and the current Biden recruiters have been at the center of the story of the biggest criminal political corruption of our lives,” Stephanik told Fox in an email statement Tuesday. News Digital.

The Durham Probe has ‘accelerated’, ‘collaborating’ with more people, coming before the grand jury

House Republican Conference Chair Republican Alice Stefanik attends a news conference at the Capitol Visitor Center on October 26, 2021.

House Republican Conference Chair Republican Alice Stefanik attends a news conference at the Capitol Visitor Center on October 26, 2021.
(Via Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Getty Images)

“There must be a criminal trial for this illegal espionage. If they can do it with a current president, they can do it with any American,” he continued.

Stefanik was an outspoken critic of the allegations of Russian assets leveled against former President Trump and played an integral role in establishing a counter-investigation into the source of the allegations, led by Durham.

In 2017, Congresswoman To question Former FBI Director James Comey has revealed months of waiting before the Clinton-appointed law firm Parkinson Coe’s report on the steel dossier issued to the National Intelligence Agency.

Attorney Mark Elias

Attorney Mark Elias
(David Zolkowski for the Washington Post via Getty Images)

READ Also  Bob Dole, Old Soldier and Stalwart of the Senate, Dies at 98

A bomb was seen this weekend Revelation From the Durham investigation into the origins of the Russian investigation, the Special Counsel filed Feb. 11 in the investigation that “Campaign Lawyer-1” was “acting as the General Counsel for the Clinton Campaign.” The three sources told Gadget Clock Digital that the man is Mark Elias, who served as Hillary Clinton’s general adviser on the 2016 presidential campaign and worked for the law firm Parkinson’s Cove.

Elias’s law firm, Perkins Coei, is the firm through which the Democratic National Committee and Clinton’s campaign funded the anti-Trump dossier. The unwritten dossier was written by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele and commissioned by the opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives in Paris, France on June 30, 2021 for the Generation Equality Forum.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives in Paris, France on June 30, 2021 for the Generation Equality Forum.
(Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes)

A source familiar with the federal investigation told Gadget Clock Digital that federal prosecutors could not indict a person and then use a grand jury to investigate existing allegations.

The source said, however, that a prosecutor can charge a person for a specific crime and continue to use the grand jury to investigate other crimes related to that person.

“They’re watching more than Susman,” the source said.

Michael Susman has been charged with making false statements to a federal agent as part of a Durham investigation. He pleaded not guilty.

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to the report.

#Stefanik #calls #criminal #prosecution #Durham #probe #revelations

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  ‘Everything Went Black’: The Children Caught in a Christmas Parade Tragedy

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment