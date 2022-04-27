Stefanik gets involved in Washington Senate race against Patty Murray



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Representative Alice Stefanik, Chairperson of the House GOP Conference, backs out of support for first time Republican candidate Who is running to defeat longtime Democratic Sen. Patty Murray in Washington.

Stephanie is backing Tiffany Smiley and will allow her political action committee, the Elevate PAC, to traditionally turn the blue state upside down during the mid-2022 election.

Alice Stefanik has unveiled new support for the 2022 midterm elections

“I am proud to support Tiffany Smiley for the United States Senate,” Stephanie First said in a statement obtained by Gadget Clock. “While I’m laser-focused on getting the House back, this Senate race is becoming a major battleground in the fight to oust Chuck Schumer.”

Smiley is a nurse, mother and advocate for the injured elderly – including her husband.

“Tiffany took the Pentagon for her husband, she demanded VA reform for our returning heroes, and Tiffany Smiley is the warrior that the people of Washington will be able to trust as their next senator,” Stephanie said.

Nurses, Military Wives, and Veterans Advocates Launch Gop Senate Bid in Washington State

While political pundits have largely secured the Washington Senate seat in the blue column, Stephanik’s party is watching an opening for a GOP pickup.

Pointing to Stephanie Smiley’s “tough” fundraising and President Biden’s low approval ratings, he sees it as “a neglected nation” that has dogged Democrats into the Blue State, according to his campaign.

Smiley says he is grateful for Stefanik’s support in his efforts to defeat Murray.

“Sadly, Patty Murray has lost the need to provide for the people of Washington and has become a rubberstamp for President Biden’s failed agenda,” Smiley said in a statement. “I will never forget where I came from.”

Murray became the first female senator from the state of Washington since her 1992 election and has been re-elected four times since then. He has been part of the Democratic leadership since 2007.

Murray was the first female chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee and the first female chair of the Senate Budget Committee. He is currently chairing the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

“It’s no surprise that Tiffany Smiley is receiving support from other MAGA Republicans like her,” Tina Podlovsky, chair of the Washington State Democratic Party, told Gadget Clock in a statement. “They know he wants to bring Mitch McConnell back to power, and will support their ultimate agenda, raising taxes on Washington state workers and retirees, undermining Medicare and social security, or threatening our democracy.”

Smiley caught national attention after her army officer husband became permanently blind during a suicide bombing in Iraq in 2005. She told Gadget Clock last year that her efforts on behalf of her husband “opened my eyes to the protection and failure of the federal government. Support our men and women in uniform.”

His push for reform landed him on national TV and helped push the Trump administration and Congress to pass reforms. Department of Veterans Affairs . Former President Donald Trump signed into law a bill in 2017 that gave the VA leadership more power to dismiss failed employees and protect those who expose agency wrongdoing.

Smiley won second E-PAC approval in a U.S. Senate race behind Jane Timken in Ohio. E-PAC helps recruit and elect more Republican women to Congress.

Paul Steinhauser of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.