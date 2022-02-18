World

Stefanik joins McCarthy in endorsing Cheney’s Republican primary challenger

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Stefanik joins McCarthy in endorsing Cheney’s Republican primary challenger
Written by admin
Stefanik joins McCarthy in endorsing Cheney’s Republican primary challenger

Stefanik joins McCarthy in endorsing Cheney’s Republican primary challenger

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

First in Fox: Alice Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference in New York, on Friday backed Harriet Hegman, the primary opponent of Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. After throwing his approval behind Hegemann on Thursday, the House explained the move further away from Cheney by the GOP Caucus.

“I am proud to support Harriet Hegman in the race to remove Liz Cheney,” Stephanie said in a press release obtained exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital. “House Republicans were ready for change when I took over the chair of the conference, and it’s very clear that the Wyoming families, too.”

McCarthy backs Chinese challenger Hegemann in Wyoming House Republican primary

House Republican Conference Chair Republican Alice Stefanik, RNY, attends a press conference at the Capitol Visitor Center after a conference meeting on October 26, 2021. (Photo by Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty)

House Republican Conference Chair Republican Alice Stefanik, RNY, attends a press conference at the Capitol Visitor Center after a conference meeting on October 26, 2021. (Photo by Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty)
(Tom Williams)

Once Stefanik’s role as chair of the House Republican Conference, Cheney has angered some fellow Republicans by making false claims about the 2020 election theft and criticizing former President Donald Trump for his actions in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Cheney was the most high-profile of the 10 House Republicans who voted 13 months ago to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6 riots, and he denies Republican leadership and is the vice chair of the Jan. 6 House Committee.

“Liz Cheney abandoned her election to be a far-left Pelosi doll,” he continued. “Liz sadly belongs to an MSNBC or CNN news chair, not to a congressional representative in Wyoming – a state that voted for President Trump by more than 40 points.”

READ Also  NYC Health + Hospitals Announces Temporary Visitation Restrictions – Gadget Clock

Cheney told Gadget Clock that ‘behind the scenes’, many are thanking him

“Harriet is one of the first true American patriots to reclaim the people of Wyoming’s voice that Liz Cheney has long forgotten,” Stephanik added.

Trump backed Hegman last year.

“I am honored and grateful to have the support of Republican Alice Stefanik, who is an outstanding representative for her constituency and an outstanding chairwoman of the House Republican Conference,” Hegemann said. “He has proven that it is possible to fight for your policy in Washington, DC, and at the same time be true to what your voters want you to do.”

File - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Harriet Hagman is speaking at a meeting of the Wyoming Business Alliance in Caspar, Wyoming.

File – In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Harriet Hagman is speaking at a meeting of the Wyoming Business Alliance in Caspar, Wyoming.
(AP Photo / Mid Grover, file)

The Wyoming Republican continued, “It’s appropriate that I get the approval of the Congresswoman who replaced Liz Cheney as the chair of the Republican Conference because it exemplifies how Cheney resigned.” “In Wyoming, we only have one member of the House of Representatives, and so we have to get it right. Cheney has turned him over to us, and used the congressional seats we gave him to advance his own personal goals.”

“At the same time, he has helped Speaker Nancy Pelosi to undermine the Republican Party as the Democrats’ willing pan,” he added. “When I go from Wyoming to Congresswoman, I will always remember who sent me to Congress, and I will always fight for what is best for our wonderful state.”

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 22, 2019.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 22, 2019.
(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

READ Also  Man Shot On Board Moving Subway Train In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

“I am proud to support Harriet Hegman for Congress,” McCarthy, R-Caliph, said in a statement Thursday. The statement supporting the primary rival for long-term legislation is a rare move for a party leader in Congress.

“Growing up on a family farm outside Fort Laramie, Harriet and her family have lived in Wyoming for generations,” he added. “The most successful delegates to Congress have focused on the needs of their constituents, and throughout his career, Harriet has championed America’s natural resources and helped the people of Wyoming understand and reject tough government.”

“Wow, he must be desperate,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said in response to McCarthy’s approval.

#Stefanik #joins #McCarthy #endorsing #Cheneys #Republican #primary #challenger

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Greek Island Is New Epicenter of Europe’s Summer of Calamity

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment