Stefanik joins McCarthy in endorsing Cheney’s Republican primary challenger



First in Fox: Alice Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference in New York, on Friday backed Harriet Hegman, the primary opponent of Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. After throwing his approval behind Hegemann on Thursday, the House explained the move further away from Cheney by the GOP Caucus.

“I am proud to support Harriet Hegman in the race to remove Liz Cheney,” Stephanie said in a press release obtained exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital. “House Republicans were ready for change when I took over the chair of the conference, and it’s very clear that the Wyoming families, too.”

Once Stefanik’s role as chair of the House Republican Conference, Cheney has angered some fellow Republicans by making false claims about the 2020 election theft and criticizing former President Donald Trump for his actions in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Cheney was the most high-profile of the 10 House Republicans who voted 13 months ago to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6 riots, and he denies Republican leadership and is the vice chair of the Jan. 6 House Committee.

“Liz Cheney abandoned her election to be a far-left Pelosi doll,” he continued. “Liz sadly belongs to an MSNBC or CNN news chair, not to a congressional representative in Wyoming – a state that voted for President Trump by more than 40 points.”

“Harriet is one of the first true American patriots to reclaim the people of Wyoming’s voice that Liz Cheney has long forgotten,” Stephanik added.

Trump backed Hegman last year.

“I am honored and grateful to have the support of Republican Alice Stefanik, who is an outstanding representative for her constituency and an outstanding chairwoman of the House Republican Conference,” Hegemann said. “He has proven that it is possible to fight for your policy in Washington, DC, and at the same time be true to what your voters want you to do.”

The Wyoming Republican continued, “It’s appropriate that I get the approval of the Congresswoman who replaced Liz Cheney as the chair of the Republican Conference because it exemplifies how Cheney resigned.” “In Wyoming, we only have one member of the House of Representatives, and so we have to get it right. Cheney has turned him over to us, and used the congressional seats we gave him to advance his own personal goals.”

“At the same time, he has helped Speaker Nancy Pelosi to undermine the Republican Party as the Democrats’ willing pan,” he added. “When I go from Wyoming to Congresswoman, I will always remember who sent me to Congress, and I will always fight for what is best for our wonderful state.”

“I am proud to support Harriet Hegman for Congress,” McCarthy, R-Caliph, said in a statement Thursday. The statement supporting the primary rival for long-term legislation is a rare move for a party leader in Congress.

“Growing up on a family farm outside Fort Laramie, Harriet and her family have lived in Wyoming for generations,” he added. “The most successful delegates to Congress have focused on the needs of their constituents, and throughout his career, Harriet has championed America’s natural resources and helped the people of Wyoming understand and reject tough government.”

“Wow, he must be desperate,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said in response to McCarthy’s approval.