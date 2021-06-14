Step-by-step guide on how to stop Facebook from tracking you and your personal data

Social media platforms have allowed us to attain, nurture, and have interaction with our family members. And with roughly 500 million customers worldwide, Facebook’s viewers is vastly bigger than every other social media platform. However Facebook was just lately below fireplace for having entry to a variety of customers’ data. So, Facebook launched a brand new instrument for its customers final yr.

This instrument permits all of the customers to see what data is being accessed by a 3rd get together. It’s also possible to observe your each day actions. This app provides your permission to flip off your Facebook exercise.

The instrument is named ‘Off-Facebook Exercise’. It permits its customers to management the data sharing settings.

How can you entry your Off-Facebook Exercise?

Login to your Facebook account

On the highest proper icon, select the Safety and Privateness choice.

Click on on Your Facebook Data

Activate your Off-Facebook Exercise choice

Clear your Off-Facebook Exercise

To take action, you merely have to click on on the Clear Historical past Tab from the Off-Facebook Exercise web page. By clicking on the Clear Historical past button, all your historical past will likely be deleted.

Straightforward steps to disable Off-Facebook Exercise for all apps and web sites directly

Click on on your Handle Future Actions from the Off-Facebook Exercise web page

Within the popup, click on on Handle Facebook Exercise once more

Flip off the Future Off-Facebook exercise so as to disable all the longer term Off-Facebook Actions.

All Facebook customers are suggested to disable ‘Off-Facebook Exercise’ in the event that they don’t need the social media large to observe the apps or web sites they’re utilizing.

What’s going to occur if you disable ‘Off-Facebook’ exercise?

As soon as you flip off your ‘Off-Facebook’ exercise choice, you gained’t get customized commercials primarily based on your each day on-line exercise, you mainly have to pay for it with your data.