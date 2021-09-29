Stephanie Grisham’s book details Trump’s ‘terrible’ nature

As she tries to appease Mr Trump, whose press coverage was consistently negative, she describes her anger towards herself and others as “terrible”: “When I began to see that his anger was just shock. Wasn’t for the price or the cameras,” she writes, “I began to regret my decision to move to the West Wing.”

She says a frequent target of Mr Trump’s anger was Pat Cipollone, who served as a White House counsel: “He didn’t like to tell them that what they wanted to do was immoral or illegal.” So he would yell at them. But then he would usually listen. And then yell at them later.”

(There were other outrages: Ms. Grisham writes that Mr. Trump called her in Air Force One to defend her penis size after Ms. Daniels insulted it in an interview. “Uh, yes sir,” Ms. Grisham replied.

At one point, she writes, Mr Trump’s handlers enraged an unnamed White House official known as the “Music Man” for playing his favorite show tunes, including “Memory” from “Cats”. Designates to pull from the brink of. (The aide, it is later revealed, is Ms. Grisham’s ex-boyfriend. She does not identify him, but it is former White House official Max Miller, now running for Congress with the support of Mr. Trump.)

He was a close observer of Trump’s obsession with control, and details a scene in which the president undergoes a colonoscopy without anesthesia – although she does not name the procedure – because, he is the reason, even That temporarily granting the vice president the power would be “showing weakness.”

In the end, Ms. Grisham, three chiefs of staff, two press secretaries and countless other aides resigned. She noted that the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her son-in-law Jared Kushner had become more powerful.

Ms Trump said, she made it a point to attend meetings where she was not, in which she demanded that her father address the nation from the Oval Office in the early days of the pandemic. But Ms. Grisham holds special anger for Mr. Kushner, whom she calls “Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit”. (At one point, Mr. Trump warned him not to get on Mr. Kushner’s bad side.)