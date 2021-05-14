Stephen Bear charged in connection with revenge porn allegations

Stephen Bear has been charged in connection with revenge porn allegations.

The 31-year-old Celeb Large Brother winner was arrested at Heathrow Airport in January after being accused of recording himself having intercourse with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison with out her information.

Now the truth star has now been charged with voyeurism, disclosing personal, sexual pictures and movies with intent to trigger misery, and harassment with out violence.

Bear is because of seem at court docket on a date but to be set, experiences The Mirror.

It comes after the star reportedly moved again in with his dad and mom following his revenge porn arrest.

In photographs obtained by The Solar, the truth TV star was seen exterior of his mom and father’s residence earlier this week, the place he’s believed to be ‘holding a low profile’ after fleeing his residence over dying risk fears.

On residing with Stephen Snr, 69, and mum Linda, 66, a supply informed the publication: ‘He’s been holding fairly a low profile since he’s been again residence.

‘It’s very completely different to the individual you seen on his YouTube movies the place he acts like he’s king of the hill. If it wasn’t for that silly over-sized automobile of his, you’d not know he was about.

‘We’re all holding our heads down throughout lockdown so there’s not so much we will do and he’s no completely different.’

Stephen is at present in a relationship with Tia McAlister, 18, a magnificence therapist from Slough, has been seeing Stephen for over a yr and the pair has matching star signal tattoos, as they’re each Capricorns.