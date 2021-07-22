Stephen Colbert Agrees With Mitch McConnell

“The increase in cases is being fueled by reluctance to vaccinate, which itself is fueled by a dangerous pathogen that scientists are calling the Republican Party. ” – STEPHEN COLBERT

Rep. Steve Scalise, Republican of Louisiana, also urged skeptics to get vaccinated after receiving his first dose this week, saying, “I have been vaccinated, a lot of my colleagues have been vaccinated and the vaccine is safe, effective and widely available. “

“Yes, Steve, we know. We all had it months ago. – STEPHEN COLBERT

“Steve Scalise is like the guy who just discovered ‘Bridgerton’: [imitating Scalise] “You guys are like Jane Austen, but with tall, tight man’s buttocks. That Shonda Rimes has a real future. ‘” – STEPHEN COLBERT

But Scalise seems to want to play both ways, because he then slammed public health awareness by saying, ‘You see some people trying to intimidate people into doing things instead of just encouraging them. Okay, that’s a good point. Invite people in, draw them in, don’t call them. So tonight, we at ‘The Late Show’ updated our price for all unvaccinated Americans who are going to get vaccinated. You will now gain a lifetime supply of “life” and “time”. – STEPHEN COLBERT

“Vaccinations have slowed down considerably and less than half of the total population of the United States is fully vaccinated. So if you think of it like a pie, about half of the pie would be vaccinated while the other half couldn’t taste the pie because they have Covid. ” – STEPHEN COLBERT