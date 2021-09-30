Stephen Colbert Channels Willy Wonka to Convince Congress
Another Armageddon
Stephen Colbert said Wednesday night, “I hope everyone in America is using protection, because it’s very possible that we’re all screwed.” The “Late Show” host was talking about the possibility of a government shutdown and the possibility of the US hitting a debt limit. (He also explained the mysterious process known as budget reconciliation, putting on a Willy Wonka hat for doing so.)
“This will be what one economist calls ‘financial Armageddon.’ — Stephen Colbert
“While TikTok removed 62 million videos in the first three months of this year, it is nearly impossible to delete every problematic post. It’s like playing TikTok Whac-a-Mole, except that Mole believes vaccines will give you your 11th toe. — Samantha Bee
