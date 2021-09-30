Stephen Colbert Channels Willy Wonka to Convince Congress

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a list of last night’s highlights that put you to sleep—and let us get paid to see the comedy. It’s here 50 best movies on netflix right now.

Another Armageddon

Stephen Colbert said Wednesday night, “I hope everyone in America is using protection, because it’s very possible that we’re all screwed.” The “Late Show” host was talking about the possibility of a government shutdown and the possibility of the US hitting a debt limit. (He also explained the mysterious process known as budget reconciliation, putting on a Willy Wonka hat for doing so.)