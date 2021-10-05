Stephen Colbert Kicks Facebook While It’s Down

“People started feeling something wrong this morning when they felt happy for more than 30 minutes.” — James Corden

“As the panic grew, Facebook did not specify what might have caused the outage. Now, I’m no computer expert, but my theory is a just god?” — Stephen Colbert

“Now, clearly, it’s the day the machines are up and working, but don’t panic: they only know our thoughts, feelings, family, friends, location, facial patterns, and banking data.” — Stephen Colbert

“Meanwhile, people who couldn’t use Instagram spent the day posting their weekend pumpkin-patch selfies on LinkedIn.” — Jimmy Fallon

“It was so bad that the only way Facebook could tell the world what was going on – and it’s true – was by posting a message on Twitter.” — Stephen Colbert

“Will it hurt. Facebook communicating problems to Twitter? It’s like walking out of Burger King’s fries and announcing it on a Big Mac.” — Stephen Colbert