Stephen Colbert Projects Joe Biden Is Still President
“Okay guys, this afternoon President Biden gets his COVID booster shot on camera in front of reporters. When he offered Biden a booster, he said, ‘I’ll take one in my arm and the other for my approval rating.'” — Jimmy Fallon
“It comes just days after both the FDA and CDC approved it. How did Biden get to the forefront of that line? I think he knows someone.” — James Corden
“The actual shot only took a second, and then Joe Biden spent 10 minutes trying to figure out what flavor of lollipops he might have.” — James Corden
“The good news is that it should make it completely clear to President Biden to join the Brooklyn Nets for the start of the NBA season, so you’ve got to look ahead.” — James Corden
worth seeing bits
In “The Daily Show”, Roy Wood Jr portrayed Francis Scott Key breaking Key’s iconic banger, “The Star-Spangled Banner”.
what we’re excited about on tuesday night
Gabrielle Union will appear on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
