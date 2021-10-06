Stephen Colbert spoils Stephanie Grisham’s tell-all tidbits
Welcome to Best of Late Night, a list of last night’s highlights that put you to sleep—and let us get paid to see the comedy. It’s here 50 best movies on netflix right now.
too little too late
Stephen Colbert expressed regret for beating up Donald Trump again on Tuesday night.
“No matter how hard I try, sometimes the news forces me to talk about Scrooge McShamk, our former president,” Colbert said.
This week, the topic was Stephanie Grisham’s new talk about her time working at the Trump White House, and Colbert said he wants to spoil all the juicy bits so that it doesn’t boost sales.
“Stephanie Grisham worked in the White House for four years, and as press secretary, she never held a single press conference. But now she spills all the tea in her new book, ‘I Just Recently Grave a Spine. has been.” — Stephen Colbert
“The blackout was followed by a disastrous congressional panel investigation this morning. Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have finally found something they can agree on: They both hate Facebook. — jimmy kimmley
“That’s right, today, a Facebook whistleblower testified before Congress for more than three hours and said some very hurtful things. That’s right, the whistleblower said Facebook has repeatedly misled the public and it Not okay. We already have an app to mislead the public – it’s called Tinder.” — Jimmy Fallon
worth seeing bits
James Corden and his staff debated which of them would win in the fight.
What are we excited about Wednesday night
The cast of Netflix dystopian hit “Squid Game” will appear on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show.”
Also see this
#Stephen #Colbert #spoils #Stephanie #Grishams #tellall #tidbits
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.