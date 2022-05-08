Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson lead Warriors past Ja Morant, Grizzlies



Now, Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies are calling on the Golden State Warriors for unnecessary injuries.

Towards the end of the game Morant suffered another injury to his aching right knee when Jordan Poole grabbed it as they fought for a loose ball late in the Warriors’ 142-112 win that embarrassed the Grizzlies on Saturday night and gave Golden State a 2-1 lead. Western Conference Semifinals.

Morant left the Chase Center without speaking to reporters but posted and later deleted a video of his play. Twitter feed with the word “code breaking” A reference Warriors coach Steve Kerr used five days ago when Dillon Brooks’ hard foul Gary Payton II was sidelined in Game 2.

Poole and Andrew Wiggins shook Morant when he dribbled to the top of the 3-point arc as Morant fought for possession – and Poole described it as “a basketball game.”

“When we doubled him, I hit the ball, I was going for the ball. Obviously, you don’t want to see anyone get hurt, I’m not a player like that.” They got it. “I respect everyone. Of course I hope he gets better and we’ll see him in the next match.”

Brooks was suspended for the first quarter Tuesday night for his flaggrant 2 foul when he hit the head of driving Patton, who landed awkwardly and broke his left elbow. He will be sidelined indefinitely with ligament and muscle damage.

Kerr said the play was “dirty” and broke an NBA “code” that hurt someone and threatened his career, while Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins and his Grizzlies players defended their hard-nosed style as not dirty at all.

Drymond Green and Golden State keep cool from the start tip – methodically escape with it. Instead, Memphis forward Kyle Anderson walked out with 6:19 left to argue for an offensive foul.

Stephen Curry closed the cast with 30 points, Clay Thompson 21 and nine rebounds and a support for Golden State Morant.

Morant took Grizzlies to 64-57 in a 3 break just before halftime market and gave him 17 of his 34 points after a 47-point performance in Game 2. But Morant couldn’t do it for Memphis alone and he did so after rubbing his soft right knee to play before going to the locker room and limping with 6:19.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said: “He is being evaluated now. Nothing more. We just watched the replay.” “He was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and shook it, which kind of triggered what happened, so I’m actually going to be very curious to see what happens next.”

Kerr said he “didn’t even notice the drama.”

Brooks will return to Game 4 at the Chase Center on Monday night, where an exciting sellout crowd included two women holding Peyton’s face. Warriors “Win for Gary.” It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

“I’ve been through a serious knee injury, and I don’t think there is any malicious intent on Jordan’s part,” Thompson said. “I don’t even think he’s strong enough to hit anyone on the knee. But we’re not trying to hit people there or club people in the back of the head at quick breaks. We’re playing the game right and I’m going to get his back.”

The Golden State dominates with balanced attack and force on both sides while Green calls for crime to improve defense. He has eight assists, five points and five rebounds.

“Shot selection was much improved,” Kerr said.

Pool scored 27 points from the bench and Andrew Wiggins added 17 points for Golden State, which he used to take good command for a 10-0 run out from halftime.

“We have another game on Monday,” Poole said of the recent back-and-forth between rivalries when asked what he expected next.

Rookie Jonathan Cuminga gave a spark to Petton’s place, while Zierre was in favor of Williams Brooks.

Curry missed his first two shots then the Warriors trailed 28-26 to take the first point of the game with a big 3 with 0.9 left in the first.

Morant hit a 31-foot 3-pointer in the middle of the first half and Williams dangled shortly after for a 21-8 lead and shot 6 of 9 to start the game in Memphis. But the Grizzlies went cold and made just 3 of the next 12 and saw the Warriors finish the quarter with an 18-7 blast.

“We were too crazy to start the game,” Kerr said.

Thompson’s touch

Curry’s Splash Brothers, Thompson scored 8 for 13 with four 3-pointers on a tough shooting night.

He took 11 for 38 off the floor, including 5 of 22 on 3-pointers, before finding even better notches in the series. Kerr thought it would happen soon.

“When we get good shots, Clay is much more likely to get hot, and when he gets hot, our team takes a different look,” Kerr said. “We just get a lot harder to watch.”

Adams’ absence

The series was available for the first time after Griezelis center Steven Adams left the league’s health and safety protocol, but the big man didn’t play until the game was out of hand.

Tip-INS

Grizzlies: G. Desmond Ben suffered a painful back pain during Game 2 but improved. Jenkins said: “Progress is being made on his back. I don’t think he’s at full strength in the regular season but he’s the ultimate opponent.” Ban had 16 points in the 29th minute. … Memphis made 6 of 11 shots from the 3-point range in the first quarter.

Warriors: The Warriors beat the Grizzlies 21-14 in the first half and 53-37 overall. … Golden State is playing 4-0 at home this post season and is 49-11 dating to the 2015 title race which ended with the franchise’s first championship in 40 years.