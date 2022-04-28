Stephen Curry, Warriors hold off Nikola Jokic, eliminate Nuggets in Game 5



Eventually returning to the starting lineup, Stephen Curry took charge late and brought his team back just as he had done many times during Golden State’s deep post-season run.

Curry is back in the starting five with 30 points and the Warriors beat Nikola Djokovic and the Denver Nuggets 102-98 on Wednesday night to win their first round of five games.

It’s been three years since Curry took Golden State to a big play-off stage – like those five straight trips to the NBA Finals – but he’s got it.

“Tonight was a weird feeling because we weren’t there for a while,” said Curry, last season’s NBA scoring champion. “We wanted it too bad, kind of made it a lot harder on our own. But we still remember how to do it, which is a good feeling.”

Curry scored 11 points in the fourth quarter after the Warriors started at eight in the final 12 minutes. The two-time MVP converted a three-point game at 1:33 left and scored again to help send the Warriors into the second round of the Western Conference with 29 seconds left.

“I was a witness, let him cook, let me make plays for him. Try to give him an open look and then, you know what he does,” said Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

Jokic scored 12 of his 30 points in the final 3:46 and finished with 19 rebounds and eight assists.

The Warriors – improved their exciting home crowd support in their first close-out play-off game at the Chase Center – led the Grizzlies to a 3-2 victory over the winner of the Memphis-Minnesota series in Game 6 in Minneapolis on Friday. Grizzlies eliminated Golden State in the play-offs last year.

Jokic tied it at 90 on the 18-footer with 2:26 left and a little later Payton made a layup. Payton also hit a 3-pointer from the front corner of the Denver bench to give Golden State a 86-84 lead at 6:57 left. He finished with 15 points.

“He was incredible, both ends of the floor, big shots, big play,” said teammate Drymond Green.

Payton finds his father, former NBA star Gary Payton, just after the final buzz for a quick hello.

Jokic converted two free throws at 3:46 left after the Green State foul got the Golden State defensive star called to 7-footer. Jokik took 12 wickets for 16 runs from the floor. DeMarcas Cousin contributed 19 points off the bench against his former Golden State team and Aaron Gordon added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Jokic had repeated answers.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said: “That guy is a fighter. I just don’t understand people who find ways to criticize Nicola Jokic. Is he perfect? ​​No, I’m not saying he is.” Continuous. He influences the game in many ways. Hell of a season. Hopefully he will win MVP again. I think he deserves it. “

After half time Denver turned the 48-all tie 66-56 lead with seven of its first 10 shots. Curry 3 left 4:06 to pull the Warriors 68-67.

Curry made 10 of 22 shots, including five 3-pointers. He came off the bench in the first four games of the one-month series since he suffered a ligament sprain in his left leg against Boston on 16 March.

“Thanks I got almost unharmed,” Curry said, happy to have a few days off to rest on his feet.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr grew up with Curry, Jordan Poole and Clay Thompson as Kevin Looney stepped off the bench. Thompson had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Kerr challenged the Warriors to “come back for us.” They conceded 30 points in 15 turnovers and committed 27 fouls, resulting in 36 free throws for Denver at the 126-121 road rate on Sunday.

Golden State did not want to return to Denver for a Game 6, and Curry pointed out the way to do it at home.

“He’s our leader, our longtime player, our MVP,” Thompson said of his splash brother, “and life is hard without him.

In the game, Green was whistled for 20 seconds for his first foul, much like in Game 4 when he fouled 40 seconds in the first quarter.

Green had 11 points and six assists. His three blocked shots put him 22nd on the NBA’s career post-season list, behind Kevin Garnett.

“I think he’s ready for the playoffs,” Kerr said. “That’s what he is about, when you can actually apply that strength and competitive strength and get a break the next day and not play three games in five nights in each city.”

After the game, Green found the joker for a word.

“I told him, ‘Thank you for making me better,'” Green said. “It’s an honor to play against someone so talented, so skilled.”

Tip-INS

Nuggets: Austin Rivers came out late in the first half with a strain on his right hamstring and played only 4 1/2 minutes. … Denver made 3 of 14 from deep in the first half and 6 for 29. … Jokic made 10 rebounds in his first 11 minutes.

Warriors: Curry (3,108) and Julius Irving (3,088) are ranked 24th on the NBA play-off scoring list. … 12-3 in Warriors Game 5 since the franchise won its first title in 40 years, the 2015 Championship. … Golden State was held under 50% shooting for the first time in five games.