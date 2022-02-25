Stephen Curry, Warriors return from All-Star break to rout Blazers



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Stephen Curry had 18 points and 14 assists and the Golden State Warriors returned from an all-star break to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 132-95 on Thursday night.

Clay Thompson also had 18 points for the Warriors, who have lost four of their last five.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“It was a great way to get back from the break and establish ourselves on both ends of the floor,” Curry said.

The Warriors led by 37 points in the second half and rested their starters in the fourth quarter. Eight players finished in double figures – the last time the Golden State number was in 2009.

“I enjoyed not playing in the fourth quarter, and we saw our young boys shine a bit and play very well,” Thompson said.

Anferni Simmons had 24 points for Portland, which went straight to the break and won four straight.

Portland announced a day earlier that center Joseph Nurkik would be out for at least the next four weeks due to plantar fasciitis. The injury was the latest blow to the Blazers, who followed the abdominal procedure short-hand without star Damien Lillard.

Portland coach Chaunsi Billups started Drew Ubanks – who played in Oregon State – at the center. Ubanks, in his fourth NBA season, moved to Toronto as part of the Goran Drazic trade with San Antonio and was later released. On Tuesday he signed a 10-day deal with Portland.

Portland led 29-19 in the first quarter but did not last. The Warriors led Jordan Pool 3-3 with a 15-3 lead to 50-38.

Golden State pushed the lead to 20 points and went ahead 70-57 at the break. Curry had 18 points and 13 assists before halftime, the sixth double-double of his career, and the first since December 2017.

“Steve was great tonight,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “I loved his patience and the way he led the team tonight. He played a great game.”

Thompson added: “(Curry) has always been able to pass that way. Only his scoring is so good that it can sometimes be overlooked,” Thompson said.

The Blazers continued their fight with just 16 points in the third quarter.

“I thought they played hard and they played well, they just came up against a juggernaut,” Billups said. “They jumped on us there, they had 39 points in the second quarter, which really hurt us and we never really recovered.”

The bond that binds

Gary Payton II started for Golden State, although he was skeptical of going into the game due to Shin’s injury. Like his father, Payton played in Oregon State and received warm praise from Portland fans during the introduction.

In addition to the Oregon state bond, there was a Washington state connection between Thompson and Portland’s CJ Elibi – and former Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshiu, who was a fan of the game.

Tip INS

Warriors: Before the game, Kerr said that Thompson is still in the 30-minute limit. … Curry has extended his at least one 3-pointer streak to 180 games. … Golden State also won the first two of a three-match series with the Blazers.

Trail Blazers: The first five Portland openers in the season opener have been injured or traded for the long term (Lillard, Nurkik) (CJ McCullum, Robert Covington, Norman Powell). … Blazers made just nine 3-pointers in 35 attempts.

Coming next

Warriors: Sunday Dallas Host.

Trail Blazers: Denver Host on Sunday.