Stephen Curry’s status for Warriors playoff opener unclear



Stephen Curry’s condition remains unclear for Saturday’s Golden State play-off opener against Denver as he rehabilitates a sprained ligament in his left leg.

The current scoring champion has been doing personal work on the court in recent days and could be combined with full practice and scrimmage at some point this week. The Warriors said Tuesday that “his final return to game action – and his chances of playing this weekend – will be undecided and based on his continued progress.”

“He’s got his way,” said coach Steve Kerr. “It’s literally every day, so tomorrow we’ll meet the team and practice our strategy, our game plan, in the afternoon and then every day we’ll decide where Steve is and how much he will do. He will be able to work.”

Curry was injured at home against Boston on March 16 and Golden State lost 6-6 without him, finding some rhythm to win the last five regular-season games.

Kerr said his team will be shaking up on Thursday so that if he is ready it could be Kari’s first chance to test his foot in live action. He won’t play a game until he’s a blow.

“There’s going to be a conflict for the whole team that we usually play every other day and all of a sudden we have six days in the game, it’s quite unique,” Kerr said. “Everyone will need a fight but it would be irresponsible to keep Steff there without sharing time before the play-offs.”

The Warriors finished 53-29 in the Western Conference. They will host Nuggets on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first round at the Chase Center.

“We’ll determine if he’s ready by the end of the week,” Kerr said when asked if there was a timetable for deciding on Kerry’s availability. “It’s hard to predict a lot.”

Playing in Boston, Curry was injured while scrambling for a loose ball with 4:19 left in the second quarter. Marcus Smart built a diving lounge in the play and landed at the feet of a two-time MVP. Curry was in agony but stuck to the side before leaving the next dead ball moment.