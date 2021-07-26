Stephen Harmon Made Fun Of Corona Vaccination Camps, Dies Of Covid 19

A person named Stephen Harmon made fun of Corona Vaccination and also called Biden’s vaccination camp a joke. But now Stephen has died from Corona.

New Delhi. Stephen Harmon of Los Angeles had made fun of the corona vaccination effort on social media and the global pandemic corona, but recently Stephen has died of the same disease. Stephen Harmon’s age is said to be 34 years.

Just last month Stephen tweeted that, “If you’re having email problems, I feel bad for you. I have 99 problems, but the vaccine isn’t one of them.”

Tweeted three days before death

Let me tell you that three days before his death, Harmon tweeted that, “If you don’t believe God can fix me on your ***** ventilator, keep the hell out of my ICU room, There is no room for fear or lack of faith here!”

Didn’t want to go on ventilator

Stephen further said, “I am choosing to go under intubation, I have fought this thing very courageously, but unfortunately it has reached a critical stage and I am going to ventilator due to emergency procedure without my will. I don’t know when I will open my eyes, please pray for me.”

What did doctor say

“Every single person who is getting sick enough to be hospitalized hasn’t been vaccinated,” said Oren Friedman, a hormone-treating doctor.

Was graduated from Hillsong College

According to media reports, Harmon was a graduate of Hillsong College and attended Hillsong Church in Los Angeles.

The founder of the college remembered

In an Instagram post, Hillsong founder Brian Houston called Hormone one of the most generous people ever. He wrote that, “Stephen was in his early 30s and a young man. He was a graduate of Hillsong College and was an important part of our church in California. He was one of the most generous people I know and He had a long life ahead of him. He always used to come to our grandchildren’s football games, will always remember him.”