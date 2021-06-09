Stephen King's Christine to get new feature film adaptation; Bryan Fuller to pen screenplay, direct

Sony Footage and Blumhouse possess roped in director Bryan Fuller to kind out the latest adaptation of Stephen King uncommon Christine.

Fuller, who beforehand labored on reveals such as In depth title Hurry: Discovery, American Gods, Hannibal and Heroes, will moreover pen the script for the attribute film, reported Time limit.

Confirm out the affirmation right here

We’re getting a CHRISTINE remake by none furthermore multi-time KINGCAST customer @BryanFuller. Ought to you would like some notion into his options on the weird (and the John Carpenter normal), right here is the construct to acquire ’em. We’re, clearly, *veryhyped for our boy. https://t.co/KGufZvmKE6 — THE KINGCAST (@Kingcast19) June 8, 2021

King’s uncommon, which turned as quickly as revealed in 1983, turned as quickly as a couple of boy, Arnie Cunningham, who buys a basic pink and white 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine, licence amount CQB 241.

The auto seems to be to possess a jealous, possessive character – and a options of its maintain, which has a dangerous influence on Arnie.

The unconventional turned as quickly as beforehand tailor-made right into a 1983 attribute film, starring Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, Robert Prosky and Harry Dean Stanton.

The latest cling will seemingly be produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse, alongside Vincenzo Natali and Steven Hoban.

(With inputs from Press Perception of India)