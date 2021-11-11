Stephen “tWitch” Boss Net Worth



What Is Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Net Worth and Salary?

Stephen “tWitch” Boss is an American dancer, choreographer, actor, and producer who has a net worth of $5 million. Boss began to make a name for himself when he placed second on “Star Search” in the dance category, and he also competed on MTV’s “The Wade Robson Project” (2003) and several seasons of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Stephen served as a co-host/DJ/ sidekick on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2014 until the show’s end in 2021. He is also DeGeneres’ sidekick on “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which began airing in 2017.

He is also a co-executive producer on the show, and he has produced the short films “Prized” (2014) and “Debt” (2018). Boss has 25+ acting credits to his name, including “Stomp the Yard: Homecoming” (2010), “Magic Mike XXL” (2015), and three films in the “Step Up” franchise (2010–2014). In 2021, he began hosting the NBC competition series “Clash Of The Cover Bands.” Stephen has earned two Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice Dancer, in 2015 and 2018.

Salary

During his first two seasons on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tWitch’s salary was $500,000 per season, then it was raised to $1 million per season.

Early Life

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was born Stephen Laurel Boss on September 29, 1982, in Montgomery, Alabama. He attended Lee High School, and after graduating in 2000, he enrolled at Southern Union State Community College to study Dance Performance. Stephen later transferred to Chapman University in California. Boss earned the nickname “tWitch” during his childhood because he was “always spinning and staying in motion.”

Career

In 2003, tWitch was a runner-up on “Star Search,” and he came in third on “The Wade Robson Project.” In 2007, he had an uncredited role as “flamboyant dancer” in the hit comedy “Blades of Glory,” played a Maybelle’s Store Dancer in the film “Hairspray,” and auditioned for season three of “So You Think You Can Dance” but did not make it into the Top Twenty. Stephen tried out again in 2008, and that time, he made it all the way to the finals, finishing in second place behind Joshua Allen. A dance he performed with Katee Shean to the Duffy song “Mercy” during that season earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Choreography. Boss returned to “So You Think You Can Dance” as an “All Star” in seasons seven, eight, and nine, and during season 12, he was the Team Captain for “Team Street.”

(Photo by Michael Kovak/Getty Images for Tyler Shields)

In 2010, he appeared in the films “Stomp the Yard: Homecoming” and “Step Up 3D,” and he guest-starred on the Fox series “Bones.” Stephen then appeared in the films “Step Up Revolution” (2012), “Step Up: All In” (2014), and “Ghostbusters” (2016), and he played Malik in 2015’s “Magic Mike XXL.” He guest-starred on “Touch” (2011), “Drop Dead Diva” (2014), “Love” (2017), and “Modern Family” (2018) and appeared in the TV movies “Adventures in Love & Babysitting” (2015) and “So Close” (2018). A member of the dance troupes Chill Factor Crew and Breed OCLA, tWitch has also taught at South County Classical Ballet, done choreography for South Korean R&B and pop singer Seven, and launched a fashion line called tWitch Boss Clothing.

Personal Life

Stephen married Allison Holker, a fellow “So You Think You Can Dance” alum, on December 10, 2013, at the Villa San Juliette Vineyard and Winery, which is owned by the show’s co-creator, Nigel Lythgoe. The couple welcomed son Maddox on March 27, 2016, and daughter Zaia on November 3, 2019, and Boss adopted Holker’s daughter, Weslie. Stephen and Allison began hosting the Disney+/Freeform documentary series “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” in 2017.

Real Estate

In 2015, Boss paid $1.15 million for a 2,500+ square foot home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles. He put the four-bedroom home on the market for $1.299 million in April 2019.