Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago Names New Artistic Directors

Steppenwolf Theater Company, a Chicago ensemble with a background in creating critically acclaimed works that land on Broadway, announced their new artistic direction on Thursday, and for the first time in the company’s decades of history, that means two people, not one.

Members of the ensemble Glenn Davis, who is best known in New York City for performing in “Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo” alongside Robin Williams on Broadway, and Audrey Francis, who co-founded an interim conservatory of Chicago, will both be artistic directors. the company said. Davis, who is black, is the first person of color in the company’s history to take on the role.

In an unusual process for a theater company, the ensemble voted to nominate Davis and Francis in an election, after the couple came forward as a team.

The new leadership structure comes at a time of transition for Steppenwolf: this fall, he plans to open a new $ 54 million addition to the company’s headquarters in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, which will include a round theater. with 400 places and a floor dedicated to education. The debut will coincide with the company’s return to performing arts – with Tracy Letts’ “Bug” in November – after a 20-month pandemic shutdown.