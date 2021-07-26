Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago Names New Artistic Directors
Steppenwolf Theater Company, a Chicago ensemble with a background in creating critically acclaimed works that land on Broadway, announced their new artistic direction on Thursday, and for the first time in the company’s decades of history, that means two people, not one.
Members of the ensemble Glenn Davis, who is best known in New York City for performing in “Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo” alongside Robin Williams on Broadway, and Audrey Francis, who co-founded an interim conservatory of Chicago, will both be artistic directors. the company said. Davis, who is black, is the first person of color in the company’s history to take on the role.
In an unusual process for a theater company, the ensemble voted to nominate Davis and Francis in an election, after the couple came forward as a team.
The new leadership structure comes at a time of transition for Steppenwolf: this fall, he plans to open a new $ 54 million addition to the company’s headquarters in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, which will include a round theater. with 400 places and a floor dedicated to education. The debut will coincide with the company’s return to performing arts – with Tracy Letts’ “Bug” in November – after a 20-month pandemic shutdown.
“The whole has always been the heart and soul of Steppenwolf,” Davis said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “As the company has grown, the ensemble has grown as well, now reflecting a diversity of backgrounds, experiences and passions.”
Current artistic director Anna D. Shapiro, who has directed the ensemble since 2015, announced in May that she would step down at the end of August, coinciding with the end of her second three-year contract. Shapiro’s resignation came shortly after two people of color who have worked with the theater shared grievances about the institution that were posted on the Rescripted website.
Lowell Thomas, video producer at Steppenwolf, resigned in April, accusing the company of burying “allegations of harassment, racism and sexism to avoid accountability and real change.” And Isaac Gomez, a playwright who has worked with theater, said he was considering removing one of his plays from the company’s lineup due to Thomas’ departure.
At the time of his resignation, Shapiro told the Chicago Tribune that the timing of his announcement was unrelated to the published accounts, saying: to look at his culture.
In a statement on the new leadership, Eric Lefkofsky, chairman of the board of directors of Steppenwolf, said Davis and Francis’ different backgrounds would lead to a “more complete world view in decision-making.”
Steppenwolf – which employs a staff of 49 and runs programming for teens and educators – has a history of producing work that garners national recognition and is transferred to stages in New York City.
In 2007, Shapiro conducted the premiere of Letts’ play “August: Osage County”. Letts, who is a member of the Steppenwolf ensemble, also debuted in a recent play, “The Minutes,” at the Chicago Theater; the show’s Broadway run was interrupted by the pandemic. And the second Broadway show to reopen this summer, “Pass Over,” a play about two black men trapped in existential terror, premiered at Steppenwolf, and two of the entire company will appear in the version. Broadway.
Davis, an actor and producer, joined the ensemble in 2017, appearing in plays such as “Downstate” by Bruce Norris and “The Brother / Sister Plays” by Tarell Alvin McCraney. In February, he will star in Steppenwolf’s “King James”, a Rajiv Joseph play on LeBron James that was set to debut in June 2020, and then was delayed.
Francis, who also joined the ensemble in 2017 after attending his acting residency in 2004, has appeared in 10 productions with the company, including “You Got Older” by Clare Barron and “The Herd” by Rory Kinnear. Francis co-founded the Black Box Acting Conservatory and works as an actor coach for entertainment companies like Showtime and NBC.
In a statement, Francis said one of their goals as leaders will be to “reexamine how we support artists on and off the stage.”
“We’re inspired by the changes we’re seeing in our industry,” she said, “and aim to redefine how artists are evaluated in America. “
