Steps to get free Panda skin, Andrew character & FFWS 2021 emote for Free

FFWS Problem Rewards: Steps to get free Panda pores and skin, Andrew character & FFWS 2021 emote for Free: To have a good time the most important Free Fireplace event of the 12 months, Garena has launched thrilling new occasions within the recreation. Titled the “Andrew’s Problem” and “Peak day Play Time”, the occasions supply gamers an opportunity to seize the Andrew character, Panda Pores and skin &  an unique FFWS 2021 emote for free.

How to receive rewards from the Andrew’s Problem Occasion?

Pet skin: FFWS 2021 Panda is one of the items that users can obtain for free
“Andrew’s Problem” has began immediately & will conclude on seventh June, 2021. To gather the Andrew character & Panda Pores and skin, gamers should full a lot of missions below the “Andrew’s Problem” occasion. These are the rewards for the respective challenges:

  • Andrew character: Login 1 day
  • 100x Reminiscence Fragment (Andrew): Play 5 matches utilizing Andrew character
  • Pet Pores and skin: FFWS 2021 Panda: Play 10 matches utilizing Andrew character

So as to receive the rewards, gamers simply want to log in to the sport a play a lot of matches with the Andrew character. Additional, you’ll be able to comply with these steps beneath to declare your rewards.

Step 1: Faucet on the Calendar icon, then Go to the FFWS tab and choose the “Andrew’s Problem” from the checklist.

Step 2: First, ‘Declare’ the character from the rewards part, then after finishing the required variety of matches come again to the identical part & accumulate the respective rewards.

Additionally Learn: Free Fireplace World Collection: Get Gloo wall pores and skin, Characters, Emotes for Free

How to receive Rewards from the “Peak Day Play Time” Occasion?

Exclusive FFWS 2021 emote
Gamers want to play the sport for 100 minutes immediately, i.e., Could twenty ninth, so as to declare the unique FFWS 2021 emote. Beneath are the steps to declare the FFWS 2021 unique emote.

Step 1: Faucet on the “Calendar” icon & go the FFWS tab.

Steps tp get the Exclusive FFWS 2021 emote
Step 2: Underneath the FFWS Tab, choose “Peak Day PLay Time” from the checklist & faucet on declare to purchase it.


