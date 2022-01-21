Stetson Bennett announces he will return for one more season at Georgia



Typically in life, you get the chance to write down the ultimate chapter in your guide; for Stetson Bennett, he’s not finished his. The Georgia quarterback introduced on Wednesday night time that he could be returning for one more season.

The fifth-year QB had the chance to finish his collegiate profession with a Nationwide Championship, however now he’s trying so as to add one more championship to his trophy case, returning for a sixth yr. The savvy veteran took over the beginning place from JT Daniels and by no means gave the coaches a purpose to take it away.

Bennett made his announcement simply over an hour after JT Daniels formally entered the switch portal.

After main the Bulldogs to an ideal common season, he sought redemption within the playoffs, main his group to an enormous win over Michigan, which gave Georgia one other alternative at Alabama. Coming off a median efficiency in Atlanta, Bennett threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in opposition to the Tide final week in Indianapolis. He was awarded the offensive MVP and in addition held up the CFB Playoff trophy, breaking a 41-year drought for Georgia.

After turning the ball over in opposition to Alabama within the second half, Bennett drove his group down the sector and took the lead, placing the ultimate touches on an unimaginable season. After the sport, Bennett had this to say about not having the sport finish together with his turnover.

“I simply knew there was going to be no approach we had been going to let a turnover like that cease us from profitable the nationwide championship,” Bennet stated. “I wasn’t going to be the rationale we misplaced tonight.”

For the parents that had been trying in the direction of the inspirational a part of his story, going from walk-on to the beginning quarterback, Bennett had one easy message.

“I hope it offers any person a bit hope,” he stated. “Simply maintain combating, maintain your mouth shut and work laborious. Life’s powerful, you’ve simply gotta combat via it.”

His legacy in Georgia was already cemented, whether or not he returned or not, however this provides Kirby Sensible a possibility to run it again together with his cool and collective quarterback. It needs to be famous that the Bulldogs do have a stockpile of expertise at the place and his beginning spot isn’t assured, however his return will assist this teaching employees.

Let’s additionally not overlook the sum of money Bennett will be incomes from NIL offers. He’s been the face of ‘Elevating Cane’s’ and will nearly actually be one of the best earners subsequent season below the brand new guidelines. Coming again for one other season would almost certainly make him more cash than any form of skilled group might provide him, in his place.

Throughout his postgame information convention, the morning after he hoisted the trophy, Bennett stated he wished to win a championship at Georgia.

“I like this place. I like this group. I consider in myself and I like the whole lot about this place. I wished to win a nationwide championship right here.”

Now, he will get one other alternative to deliver one more title to Athens earlier than his faculty profession ends.