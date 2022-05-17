Steve Aoki throws all-time bad first pitch ahead of Red Sox game: ‘I’m gonna stick to throwing cakes’

Steve Aoki throws all-time bad first pitch ahead of Red Sox sport: ‘I am gonna stick to throwing truffles’



NewYou’ll be able to pay attention to the Gadget Clock article now!

Music DJ Steve Aoki had a tough first pitch Monday evening earlier than the Boston Red Sox sport in opposition to the Houston Astros.

Aoki runs the pitch over Matt Barnes’ head and the ball is seen hitting the netting behind the backstop.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

MLB followers instantly ranked the Aoki Throw as one of the worst first pitches of all time, topping the 50 cents throw at Metropolis Area and an worker of the Chicago White Sox who nailed a cameraman on the first pitch.

In 2015, Aoki threw a cupcake and a baseball as his first pitch earlier than a sport on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The cupcake was on the best aspect of the plate and the baseball was a hopper close to the catcher.

Cardinals’ Albert Puzols makes historic mound victory over giants

Aoki was a superb sport about the entire ordeal.

Boston will win the sport 6-3.

Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story every had a house run for the Red Sox. Boston followers shouted “Re-sign Gender” throughout the sport as a result of Shortstop is about to change into a free agent on the finish of the season.

“Yeah, I heard it,” Bogarts mentioned. “I simply mentioned to myself, I mentioned, ‘Pay attention right here, bro, do not strike out. Maintain the drama going, see what occurs. Simply do not strike out.'”

Story’s Homer tied it within the seventh inning and Bogarts hit a Homer within the eighth inning.

“It was most likely one of the largest swings of our season. Getting again into the sport with only one swing was higher than making an attempt to get two guys and see what occurred,” Bogarts added.

The Related Press contributed to this report.