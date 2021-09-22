Steve Ballmer is obsessed with the toilets in his new Clippers arena

Since leaving Microsoft, former CEO Steve Ballmer has devoted his life to the Los Angeles Clippers, shifting his enthusiastic, often intimidating core energy to pure, sports-oriented hype. But what about his passion? What turned Windows “developers, developers, developers” at the heart of the guy who’s spending nearly $1.8 billion to build the new Intuit Dome area in Inglewood? One word: toilet (via) zdnet)

“I’ve become a real obsessive about toilets,” Ballmer shared on the groundbreaking for the new territory. “Toilet, toilet, toilet.” As the enterprise software evangelist turned NBA president, it looks like there will be plenty of them in the Intuit Dome—one toilet for every 27 seats in the arena’s upper deck, Washington Post writes, “An unmatched ratio in the NBA.” The cost of the balloon for the complex, which includes space for Clipper’s training facility and business offices, could reportedly exceed $2 billion.

Ballmer’s new dome predictably feels like an over-the-top case. The arena will feature a massive, 44,000-square-foot LED scoreboard, a concession stand concept that looks like Amazon’s cashier-less Go stores, and a collection of 51 rows of baseline seats called “The Wall” , which Ballmer is expected to rival Fenway Park’s Green Monster in terms of identity.

But really, it’s all about the toilet. “Architects keep meeting at me. You’re supposed to call them ‘fixtures’ instead of toilets. But it’s the same thing,” Ballmer says. “We’re putting up a lot more toilets than anyone else in the NBA.”