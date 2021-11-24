Steve Bannon and a Cautionary Tale on Congressional Power



The committee then summoned her boss, Edward Barski, who appeared a month later and similarly refused to provide documents; As well as the entire board of directors of the group, when they were called in – including the novelist Howard Fast, who wrote about the experience in his memoir “Being Red”. All of this was insulting. None of them were allowed to have their lawyers with them at the time of their testimony.

The House met in April 1946 to decide whether to vote on the contempt certificate and send it to the Department of Justice. While liberal and conservative members are arguing over the committee’s order and the refugee group’s alleged foreign allegiance, there is only one issue, HUAC president Georgia’s John Wood said, adding that private citizens can ignore Congress’ wishes.

“Our committee’s goal is to determine once and for all whether an organization like the Joint Anti-Fascist Refugee Committee has the right to insult the United States Congress,” Wood said.

Even many HUAC skeptics found it difficult to refute that argument. “This is an established committee of the House,” said Clyde Doyle of California. “As long as it appears that the committee has acted in accordance with the law as we have done to her, I will have to support her legal actions.”

Voting took place quickly and decisively. Out of the 430 House members present, 292 voted in favor of contempt; 82 people refused to vote and only 56 people voted against. Brian, Barsky, and a large part of the refugee group went to prison, some for a year. Most of them had died. Barsky, a surgeon, lost his medical license. Brian returned to rural Vermont, unable to find an employer willing to hire him.

But it had a big impact on the country. After proving his mettle, HUAC then went after Hollywood and sent dozens of thoughtless screenwriters to prison. Senators Kenneth Verry and Lister Hill made similar threats to gay men serving in the federal government. Joseph McCarthy used those tricks to revive his four-year terrorist career.

Over the next decade, thousands of Witnesses from all walks of life – schools, universities, organizations, churches, newspapers – had to weigh their livelihoods against their conscience to decide whether to submit to what is known as the Red Scar. (Among the accused was Alden Whitman, one of my predecessors at the New York Times Observatory desk.)