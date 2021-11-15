Steve Bannon turns himself in on contempt of Congress charges.
President Donald J. Stephen K., a senior aide to Trump. Bannon appeared before officials Monday morning, three days after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of insulting Congress. Information to the House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capital.
Mr. Bannon arrived at the FBI’s Washington regional office at 9:30 a.m., where he surrendered.
He was later arraigned in Federal Magistrate’s Court by Judge Robin M. A brief initial appearance was made in front of Maryweather. He was not asked to file a petition and was released on bail after surrendering his passport earlier.
His next appearance was on Thursday, according to Federal District Court Judge Carl J. in Washington. Was scheduled before Nichols, who will preside over the case.
After appearing in court on Monday, Mr Bannon said his supporters should focus on taking over the “illegal biden regime”.
“We’re going to file a lawsuit against him,” he told reporters outside the courthouse. “Stand up.”
Mr. Bannon, 67, last month refused to comply with the House Select Committee’s subpoena, which asked him for evidence and documents. The House then voted to treat him as a criminal contempt of Congress and referred the matter to the Justice Department.
Mr. Trump has instructed his former aides and advisers to build immunity and refrain from circulating documents protected under executive privileges.
The case is being investigated by FBI agents in the Washington Field Office, following a reference from the House in Mr. Bannon’s case. Career attorneys in the Public Integrity Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington have ruled that Mr. Bannon should be charged with two counts of contempt, and the Department of Justice announced Friday that a grand jury has found him guilty of those charges.
A contempt count Mr. The second relates to his refusal to appear for Bannon’s testimony and the other to his refusal to submit documents to the committee.
The committee issued subpoenas in September to Mr. Bannon and several others associated with Mr. Trump’s White House, and subsequently issued several subpoenas to other associates of the former president.
Understand the executive privilege claim of January 6th. Inquiry
A key point has not yet been investigated. The power of former President Donald Trump to keep information secret in the White House has become a central issue in the House investigation into the January 6 Capital riots. Mr. Trump’s attempt to keep personal records secret and Stephen K. While Bannon has been accused of insulting Congress, the executive’s privilege is denied here:
In a report recommending that Mr. Bannon be insulted by the House, the Committee Bannon was quoted repeatedly in his radio program on January 5 – when he said “tomorrow all hell will break” – as proof that “he knew a little bit about the seriousness of the next day.”
On December 30, Shri. Investigators also noted Bannon’s conversation with Mr. Trump in which he called on him to focus his efforts on January 6. Mr. Bannon also attended a meeting in January at the Willard Hotel in Washington. 5 The next day, the committee discussed plans to try to reverse the election results, the committee said.
Many of those who have received subpoena have tried to work with the committee to some extent, with Mr. Bannon claiming that his conversations with Mr. Trump included executive privileges. Mr Bannon made the claim even though he had not served in the White House for several years during the January 6 riots.
Mr. Bannon’s allegations raise questions about Mr. Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, about the same potential criminal exposure.
Before the Justice Department released the charges against Mr. Bannon, Mr. Meadows failed to meet Friday’s deadline to comply with a House committee request for information.
House committee leader Benny Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, and Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, have said they will now consider prosecuting Mr. Meadows for contempt.
