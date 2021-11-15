Steve Bannon turns himself in on contempt of Congress charges.

President Donald J. Stephen K., a senior aide to Trump. Bannon appeared before officials Monday morning, three days after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of insulting Congress. Information to the House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capital.

Mr. Bannon arrived at the FBI’s Washington regional office at 9:30 a.m., where he surrendered.

He was later arraigned in Federal Magistrate’s Court by Judge Robin M. A brief initial appearance was made in front of Maryweather. He was not asked to file a petition and was released on bail after surrendering his passport earlier.

His next appearance was on Thursday, according to Federal District Court Judge Carl J. in Washington. Was scheduled before Nichols, who will preside over the case.