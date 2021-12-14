Steve Bellone to tap NYPD’s Rodney Harrison as next Suffolk County police commissioner



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — County Executive Steve Bellone is set to announce his pick to be Suffolk’s next police commissioner Tuesday, and it’s a familiar face for the New York area.

Rodney Harrison, the NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and the first person to ever rise from cadet to chief of the nation’s largest police department, will be tapped for the job, multiple sources confirm.

The 52-year-old Harrison, a 30-year-veteran of the NYPD whose career began in June of 1991, seems to have his next job lined up after announcing his retirement from the department last month.

Born and raised in New York City, he grew up in Rochdale Village in Jamaica, Queens, where, at the urging of his father, he came to view a career in law enforcement as an opportunity to create positive change for residents across New York City.

During his 30-year career, Harrison served as the department’s first African American chief of detectives, was shot at while working undercover investigating drug crimes in the 1990s, held assignments in each of the city’s five boroughs, and had the distinction of being the official in charge of monitoring wind speeds to decide whether the giant balloons of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade could fly in various years.

In recent years, he was instrumental in implementing the department’s “neighborhood policing” strategy, which pushes officers out of their patrol cars and onto the streets so they can build bonds with residents.

Harrison was named chief of department in February. He’s the third African American in that post.

“Rodney has been not only a trusted advisor, and friend, but exactly the kind of innovative leader our city and our department has needed in these challenging times,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement last month. “He has performed in every rank – from patrol officer, to undercover officer displaying tremendous valor, to Chief of Department – with knowledge, skill, integrity, and a great passion for our continuing mission to always protect life and property and to build lasting relationships with those we serve. We will miss him, but we wish him well.”

Harrison is also part of a policing family. His wife is a retired NYPD lieutenant, and two of their daughters are now patrolling the city’s streets.

