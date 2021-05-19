Steve Corona Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Wife, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Steve Corona Gadget Clock, Top, Age, Spouse, Youngsters, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Steve Corona is an American actor, voice-over artist, and voice-over and dialect coach. He’s identified for his work within the movies The Deception (2012), Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016), and Military of the Lifeless (2021).

Steve Corona was born in 1981 (age 40 years; as of 2021), in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 1999, he moved together with his household to New Ulm, Minnesota. Steve did his education at El Dorado Excessive College, Wisconsin Lutheran Excessive College, and Minnesota Valley Lutheran Excessive College. He did a Bachelor in Theater at Bethany Lutheran School. He attained a Grasp’s Diploma in Theatre & Dance from Minnesota State College, Mankato. In 2008, he moved to Rio Rancho in New Mexico, US, the place he attended performing workshops by Shari Rhodes, Yvette Freeman, Carla Garcia, Religion Hibbs-Clark. He follows Christianity.

Bodily Look

Top: 5’ 9”

Eye Shade: Hazel

Hair Shade: Salt & Pepper

Household & Ethnicity

Mother and father & Siblings

His father’s identify is Jim Corona.

He’s the second youngest of the 5 kids of his dad and mom; considered one of his brothers is Jim Corona II.

He has two sisters named Bess Corona and Rachel Corona.

Spouse & Youngsters

On August 10, 2002, he acquired married to Bridgett Corona.

He’s the daddy of two kids. He has a son and a daughter named Ava.

Profession

Movies

In 2008, he made his movie debut with the American movie ‘Hamlet 2’ as ‘Horace.’

He’s identified for enjoying supporting roles within the American movies The Deception (2012), Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016), Military of the Lifeless (2021), After Masks (2021), The Deception (2021), and The More durable They Fall (2021). He acted in his first quick movie in 2010 within the American quick ‘The Marvelous Mis-Adventures of Maximillian Gunn & Jewel Cassidy’ as ‘Frenchy the Narrator.’ He then acted within the American quick movies Future’s Name (2011), Low Tide within the Excessive Desert (2011), and Moses on the Mesa (2013).

Tv

In 2009, he made his tv debut with the American TV sequence ‘In Plain Sight’ as ‘CSI Tech.’

The sequence aired on the USA Community. Steve appeared in ‘Georgia O’Keeffe’ (2009) in the principle position of ‘John Marin.’

He appeared in minor roles within the American TV sequence Breaking Dangerous (2010), Manhattan (2014), The Evening Shift (2015), Dawn (2019), Interrogation (2020), and Roswell, New Mexico (2021).

Voice Over

In 2013, he appeared as a narrator within the documentary ‘The Proving Grounds,’ which relies on Greg Jackson’s MMA academy.

He performed twelve voice characters within the DVD ‘Membership Heads Let’s Be taught The Golf Swing.’ He additionally narrated the audiobooks The Pink Badge of Braveness by Stephen Crane, Turn out to be One thing by Justin C. Howard, The Crucible’s Reward by James B. Kelley, and The Mighty Hook by Mark Tarrant.

Theater

In 2016, he made his stage debut with the play ‘A Christmas Carol’ within the supporting position of ‘Bob Cratchit’ at Elite Dance & Theatre in North Valley, New Mexico. He performed his first lead position in theater in 2017 with the play ‘The Shoe Room’ as ‘Dietrich Bonhoeffer’ at Elite Dance & Theatre. On the Elite Dance & Theatre, he carried out in lead roles within the performs A Sherlock Holmes thriller (2018) and Dracula (2019).

Different Works

Steve Corona has labored as a dialect coach of many actors. He can communicate in German, Scottish, French, Irish (Dublin & Belfast), Russian, Commonplace British (RP), Cockney, Italian, Australian, Brooklyn, Texan, Minnesotan, Pakistani, Argentinian, and plenty of different dialects. He labored as a dialect coach within the American movies Gamer (2009), Love Ranch (2010), Priceless (2016), and on-set dialect coach for the TV sequence Dig (2015). A few of his purchasers are Helen Mirren (Love Ranch), Gerard Butler (Gamer), Jason Isaacs (Dig), Joel Smallbone (Priceless), Amber Midthunder (Priceless).

He’s additionally a voice-over coach. He co-founded ‘Southwest Voices’ with actress Michelle Campbell within the Southwest US. Southwest Voices is a bunch of trade professionals who present courses, workshops, and alternatives to aspiring actors. Within the academy, he teaches dialects, improv, fundamentals of voice performing, audiobook narration, and audition strategies.

He additionally offers audiobook narration and manufacturing courses at Sol Performing Studios.

Favourite Issues

Beverage: Scorching Cocoa, Eggnog

Information/Trivia

He likes cooking in his spare time and retains posting photos of his cooked dishes on his Instagram account.

As a baby, he wished to change into an actor and all the time mimicked cartoons. He was additionally intrigued by psychology and human habits and liked performing. Speaking about it in an interview, he stated,

Way back to I can bear in mind, I’ve all the time loved placing on a present and getting a response from my viewers. As I grew up and have become extra conscious of my pure empathy, I knew that was one other software that might come in useful as I started my profession.”

In an interview, whereas speaking about how he found his expertise for voice performing, he stated,

I used to be all the time doing completely different accents, however I felt naturally drawn to how we use our voices. I went to school and I got here throughout a dialect class as a part of my Theatre diploma. I simply did voices for enjoyable my entire life, however this class actually spoke to me. So, I dove in! I took all of the dialects courses that I might (I studied dialects for an entire stable 12 months).”

Other than performing and voice-over, he’s additionally expert at horse driving, archery, portray, and bartending.

In 2011, he received the viewers favourite award at Roswell Worldwide Sci-Fi Movie Competition.