Steve Daines becomes first U.S. senator to visit Ukraine, see mass graves in Bucha



Sen. Steve Dennis, R.M. He traveled with Republican Victoria Spartz, R-Ind, who himself was born in Ukraine.

“During my meetings with the leaders of the NATO countries bordering Ukraine, I was invited to meet with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and Bucha, and to see firsthand the massacre and war crimes committed by Putin,” Dains said in a statement. “Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing.

“America and the world now need to know about Putin’s atrocities against the innocent people of Ukraine, not after the time has passed and the consequences of evil and bloodshed have been cleared,” Dains added. “The sooner we can provide Ukraine with the necessary lethal assistance to win this war, the sooner we will end war crimes.”

“President Zelensky is urging world leaders to come to Ukraine – I am proud that the United States stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine in their fight for independence.”

Dine’s office has released photos and videos of the senator’s visits to the war-torn cities of Bucha and Makarov. In Makarov, the senator found a child’s wooden toy in the rubble.

Hours after Dennis’s visit, White House press secretary Jane Sackie said the White House was not considering sending President Biden to Ukraine.

“No, we are not sending the president to Ukraine,” he said Pod Save America.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his government had launched an investigation into alleged Russian atrocities in the vicinity of the capital, Kiev, from which Russian forces had recently withdrawn.

“We have just begun an investigation into what the occupiers did,” the president added. “Currently, there are reports of more than three hundred people being killed and tortured in Bucharest alone. Examining the whole city, the death toll is likely to be even higher. And this is just one city. One of many.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Kiev of setting up “stage-directed anti-Russian provocations”.

Associated Press reporters found the bodies of at least 21 people in various locations around Bukhara, northwest of the capital. A group of nine, all dressed in civilian clothes, were scattered around a site that residents said was used as a base by Russian troops. They seem to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs, one had been shot in the head and the other had his legs tied.

“You see what happened in Bucharest,” said President Joe Biden, describing Putin as “brutal” and a “war criminal.” “What is happening in Bucha is offensive and everyone sees it.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations has made shocking claims that Russian troops have raped and abducted women and girls.