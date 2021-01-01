Steve Harmison on Team India: Team India played like Australia in the 90s Steve Harmison says: ‘Virat Kohli’s Team India is like Australia in 2000’

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison has praised the Indian team, saying that the team led by captain Virat Kohli is similar to the 2000 Australian team. The Indian team won the fourth match of the five-match Test series against England to take a 2-1 lead.After 50 years at the Oval, the Indian cricket team is being hailed by all. Former England fast bowler Harmison, who was present as an expert on ESPN Cricinfo’s ‘Match Day’ program, also lauded Team India.

He said, ‘India are far ahead of the team in the anti-India situation, especially on the fifth day when the team plays something different. This team is somewhat like the 2000 Australian team that would destroy any team. VVS Laxman and I have also played against that team. Like that Australian team, this Indian team has the strength to win matches when they come back from adversity.

In the last three years, India have played 29 Tests, winning 18, losing eight and drawing three. During this period, the Indian team has gone to Australia and won two Test series.

Former India legend Laxman was also present at the event. He also agreed with Harmison’s point and Laxman also mentioned the excellent bench strength behind the strength of this team. Laxman said, “There are many players in this team who are sitting on the bench at the moment, but they do not lack talent. This is because even if a player is not playing for some reason, this team has the best replacement for him.