Steve Jobs’ son Reed Jobs has no interest in Nancy Pelosi’s House seat: report



The 30-year-old son of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs does not seem to want to replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in his San Francisco congressional district.

On Wednesday, Pak News reported that Reed Jobs, the son of a technology dreamer who died in 2011, was involved in discussions about a possible contest for Pelosi’s seat, possibly joining a case that could include state Sen. Scott Weiner and Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi.

Pelosi, 81, is expected to retire at the end of his current term, especially if Republicans regain control of the House in midterm elections this year, the report said.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine in the Ohio Senate race makes waves

Reed Jobs manages healthcare investments for Emerson Collective, an umbrella organization for the public good and political interests of his family, and is particularly interested in efforts to cure cancer and tackle the effects of climate change, Pak News reports.

But after SFGate.com broke the story, a spokesman for Emerson Collective told News Outlet that Jobs “has absolutely no plans to run for Congress and is only focused on his work here at Emerson.”

The Pak News Story described Reed Jobs as “sarcastic, trolls, bizarre and nerdy” and said he was known as a megadonar to Democratic Party candidates.

Last year, Emerson Collective hired former U.S. Republican Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., As an advisor, SFgate.com reported. Kennedy, later Robert F. Kennedy’s grandson, longtime U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, tried to overthrow D-Mas in a primary in 2020.

The mother of Reed Jobs is businessman Lauren Powell Jobs, whose total value in March 2020 was estimated at about .5 18.5 billion.

Reed Jobs’ siblings are Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Eve Jobs and Erin Siena Jobs.