Steve Kornacki Breaks Down Team USA’s Delegation at the Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

Steve Kornacki Breaks Down Team USA's Delegation at the Winter Olympics





The United States sent 224 members to this year’s Winter Games, making it the largest delegation in Beijing and the second-largest delegation at a Winter Games.

Following Team USA’s 224 athletes is Canada, with the second-largest delegation in Beijing at 217 athletes. The Russian Olympic Committee, known as the “ROC,” rounds out the top three largest delegations, with 214 athletes.

Host country China brought 173 athletes to the Games, and Switzerland’s delegation is the fifth-largest with 166 athletes.

Steve Kornacki broke down the numbers of Team USA, where more than half of the athletes will be competing in hockey (48), freestyle skiing (32), snowboarding (26) and alpine skiing (17).

The youngest American athlete competing will be 16-year-old Alysa Liu, who will compete in figure skating. The oldest athlete for Team USA is Nick Baumgartner who will compete in snowboarding at the age of 40.