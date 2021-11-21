Steve Smith Can Lead Australian Test Side Again Even After Ban He Got Since Ball Tampering Scandal Tim Paine Resigned After Viral Chats Selectors Willing Report

There are reports of Steve Smith being made the captain of Australia once again. However, only the selectors have sent a proposal to the board expressing their desire for this. Smith was banned from captaincy after being caught in ball-tampering.

The resignation of Tim Paine from the captaincy after being embroiled in controversies has once again created panic in Cricket Australia. Once again the question has arisen in front of the board regarding the new Test captain. Meanwhile, according to a report, the selectors are keen to make veteran batsman Steve Smith the captain of the Australian Test team once again.

Let us tell you that Steve Smith and David Warner were banned from cricket for one year after the ball-tampering scandal that surfaced in 2018. Along with this, a ban was also imposed on his captaincy after being removed from the captaincy. Smith was the captain of Australia during this controversy.

At the same time, according to the latest reports, Smith’s name is coming out as a strong candidate. Quoting reports, it has been learned that the selectors have reportedly sent a proposal to the former captain to hand over the reins to the country’s cricket board.

However, after Tim Paine stepped down from the captaincy, cricket board officials have said that although vice-captain Pat Cummins is the front-runner for the top post, Smith is also in the race. It is worth mentioning that Paine had decided to step down from captaincy on Friday, expressing regret for sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a female colleague. This case is being told of 2017.

Tim Paine was made the captain of the Test team in 2018 after the ball-tampering controversy that surfaced during the series against South Africa. “There are many candidates who are available for that role, Steve Smith is one of those candidates,” Cricket Australia president Richard Freudenstein said in an online news conference on Saturday.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that the senior selectors of the national team are in favor of appointing Smith as the captain. “It is understood that the selectors are in favor of making Smith the captain and have sent a proposal to the board for its approval,” sen.com.au reported in a report published by the Herald Sun. In this case, however, Cummins has the upper hand and Smith can be made the vice-captain of the team.

If Cummins becomes the captain, he will be the first fast bowler to lead the team since Ray Lindwall in 1956. Lindwall led the team in one match. Australia has to play the Ashes series against England from December 8, due to which the new captain is likely to be announced soon.