Steve Smith IPL 2021: IPL 2021 Steve Smith joins UAE in second round at Delhi Capitals Camp

Australian batsman Steven Smith has arrived in Dubai to join the Delhi Capitals and participate in the second phase of IPL 2021. Smith will be in the hotel quarantine for six days before attending the team’s practice session.

The IPL 2020 runners-up posted a picture of Smith and captioned it, ‘Look who has come to join the camp in Delhi. You are welcome ‘



Smith was out of the tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh due to injury. He was injured in the first round of IPL 2021. Smith is back after recovering from injury.

After the IPL, he wants to participate in the T20 World Cup and then play in the Ashes series. Smith was released by the Rajasthan Royals after the 2020 season and was bought by Delhi in an IPL auction in February this year for Rs 2.2 crore.

Delhi are currently top with 12 points from eight matches. Delhi will resume their IPL campaign in 2021 with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 22.



Smith’s performance for Delhi

Steve Smith, who captained the Rajasthan Royals in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020, was released by the franchise in 2020. Smith, who flops both in captaincy and batting, has played only six matches for Delhi this season. Where the former Australia captain scored 104 runs at an average of 26. His best score was 34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.