Steve Smith IPL: Steve Smith to play in IPL, Aaron Finch to be fit before T20 World Cup: Good news for Delhi Capitals before IPL, this kangaroo monster is back in the net

Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith, who is battling a corner injury, could make a comeback during IPL 2021, while limited overs skipper Aaron Finch will be fit before the T20 World Cup. Smith missed the tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh due to a left elbow injury.He is getting fit now and has practiced a lot in the nets in New South Wales. According to Cricket.com.au, he will be available to play when the IPL resumes.

Team India’s party at Lord’s, videos of the dressing room started coming out, hit hard

The IPL was postponed in May due to the Corona epidemic. The remaining matches will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15. The T20 World Cup will be played in the UAE in two days.

“Smith is recovering fast,” Finch told the website Wednesday. He is spending time in the net and is also taking full precautions. Smith was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20.20 million at an auction last year.

Sandeep Patil’s Birthday: 6 fours in an over created excitement, find out the highlights of this player’s journey from cricket to Bollywood

Finch recently underwent surgery on his left knee and is expected to be fit before the World Cup. He said, ‘I’m sure I’ll be fit before the World Cup. I’m not in pain anymore. ‘Australia lost five consecutive T20 matches last year and won just six of 21.

