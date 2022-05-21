Steve Spurrier: I don’t think Nick Saban told any lies



Like most school soccer followers, Steve Spurrier felt compelled to weigh in on Nick Saban-Zimbo Fisher’s play.

“I don’t know why (Fisher) is mad at cleaning soap,” Spurier told Doug Nation. “Did the cleaning soap say one thing that wasn’t true?”

You recognize, Cleaning soap has roughly accused Fisher of dishonest. Teaching Alabama and Fisher at Texas A&M made the soapy issues look good, awkward. Particularly after Fisher fired again.

However former Florida and South Carolina coach Spurrier mentioned he didn’t perceive why Fisher was so upset.

“I don’t think Saban lied there, so I don’t know what he was loopy about,” Spurier added. “Since (Fisher) beat him up final 12 months, I think he can speak now. He hasn’t misplaced too many, however he beat Cleaning soap final 12 months. However they have not received the division or something since he was there.”

Sfuria lately praised Saban and Alabama soccer, forward of the present drama.

“I’m right here to say they’re the very best, not as a result of they’ve received essentially the most – after all, it is a part of it – however they’re doing it proper,” Spurier told AL.com. “They play arduous. They play clear. They don’t attempt to hit their opponents. They don’t interrupt.

“They don’t do what different groups love to do now, it appears. However they play the sport the way in which it ought to be. Should you beat them, it’s important to earn it. And that is the way it ought to be.”