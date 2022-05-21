Sports

Steve Spurrier: I don’t think Nick Saban told any lies

Like most school soccer followers, Steve Spurrier felt compelled to weigh in on Nick Saban-Zimbo Fisher’s play.

“I don’t know why (Fisher) is mad at cleaning soap,” Spurier told Doug Nation. “Did the cleaning soap say one thing that wasn’t true?”

October 12, 2019; College Station, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M Agis head coach Zimbo Fisher shake hands at the conclusion of the game at Kyle Field.

(John Glaser-USA As we speak Sports activities)

You recognize, Cleaning soap has roughly accused Fisher of dishonest. Teaching Alabama and Fisher at Texas A&M made the soapy issues look good, awkward. Particularly after Fisher fired again.

However former Florida and South Carolina coach Spurrier mentioned he didn’t perceive why Fisher was so upset.

“I don’t think Saban lied there, so I don’t know what he was loopy about,” Spurier added. “Since (Fisher) beat him up final 12 months, I think he can speak now. He hasn’t misplaced too many, however he beat Cleaning soap final 12 months. However they have not received the division or something since he was there.”

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks with Florida State Seminoles head coach Zimbo Fisher before their game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on September 2, 2017.

(Scott Cunningham / Getty Pictures)

Sfuria lately praised Saban and Alabama soccer, forward of the present drama.

“I’m right here to say they’re the very best, not as a result of they’ve received essentially the most – after all, it is a part of it – however they’re doing it proper,” Spurier told AL.com. “They play arduous. They play clear. They don’t attempt to hit their opponents. They don’t interrupt.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is leading his team against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter at the Williams-Bris Stadium. (Jeff Blake-USA Today Sports)

“They don’t do what different groups love to do now, it appears. However they play the sport the way in which it ought to be. Should you beat them, it’s important to earn it. And that is the way it ought to be.”

