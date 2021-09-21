Steve Stryker hopes to lead US Ryder Cup team to victory

Rousseau, who earned a Ph.D. in organizational leadership, is deeply acquainted with the personality tests used by Azinger 13 years ago. Stricker, a member of the 2008 team, admitted last week that he would employ a variety of tactics to make his pairing, though he declined to be specific about whether he would use the pod system. Rousseau said assessments can be valuable tools, but cautioned, “You need someone who knows what they’re doing with it because these things can be dangerous.” For example, Azinger had lengthy consultations with a clinical psychologist.

In addition, Russo, who has worked for pharmaceutical and biotech companies and assembled teams for large-scale initiatives, insisted there was a “special sauce” for the winning teams.

“There’s a magic in that too,” she said. “You have a team of rivals and you want to bring together a team that is bigger than them all. And that’s not easy to do.”

It could be even more difficult if Brooks Koepka, who qualified for the team but injured his wrist last month, is healthy enough to play. Koepka and his US teammate Bryson DeChambeau have spent much of this year feuding on social media. The striker has told the two men to put aside their differences during the Ryder Cup, and each player has been discreet of late, but Koepka and DeChambeau are not expected to pair up for a match, or even a match. that is assigned to a single pod – if there is a pod system.

Justin Leonard, who was a member of several US Ryder Cup teams, including the 2008 team, said that keeping Koepka and DeChambeau apart should be “real easy”, especially if the players are in pods.

Leonard said of 2008, “We had breakfast together, we ate dinner together, we played our practice rounds together, and when we were in the same room with the whole team, we sat down at a table together.” But sit.” Comfort level because when the pairings were announced there were no surprises.

Additionally, Leonard, now an NBC golf analyst, said he expected the return of the pod system for the Americans this week because Phil Mickelson, who was on the 2008 team, is a non-vice captain for the Strikers.