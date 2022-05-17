Steven #Bradbury #selling #Kings #Beach #apartment

Olympic gold medallist Steve Bradbury is famend for his good timing, so it’s maybe not stunning that on the top of Queensland’s property growth his former weekender on the Sunshine Coast has hit the market.

For the uninitiated, Bradbury is a velocity skater who gained gold within the Salt Lake Metropolis 2002 Winter Video games – the primary for Australia on the Winter Olympics – after his 4 rivals collided simply forward of the ending line, clearing the way in which for Bradbury to skate into first place, alone.

The apartment is one avenue again from the seashore.

Brisbane-based Bradbury is hoping to repeat his success with the sale of his Kings Beach apartment, at what he little question hopes would be the peak of the Queensland property growth.

And given the timing, the current $2 million asking worth has been revised to greater than $1.8 million by Danelle Wiseman, who has listed it along with her husband, Jonathan Pattinson of Higher Properties and Gardens Actual Property.