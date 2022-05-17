Steven Bradbury selling Kings Beach apartment
Olympic gold medallist Steve Bradbury is famend for his good timing, so it’s maybe not stunning that on the top of Queensland’s property growth his former weekender on the Sunshine Coast has hit the market.
For the uninitiated, Bradbury is a velocity skater who gained gold within the Salt Lake Metropolis 2002 Winter Video games – the primary for Australia on the Winter Olympics – after his 4 rivals collided simply forward of the ending line, clearing the way in which for Bradbury to skate into first place, alone.
Brisbane-based Bradbury is hoping to repeat his success with the sale of his Kings Beach apartment, at what he little question hopes would be the peak of the Queensland property growth.
And given the timing, the current $2 million asking worth has been revised to greater than $1.8 million by Danelle Wiseman, who has listed it along with her husband, Jonathan Pattinson of Higher Properties and Gardens Actual Property.
A sale on the decreased asking worth would greater than double the $855,000 Bradbury’s funding firm paid for the four-bedroom unfold in 2011 when it was bought as a weekender for the household.
Set in a block of 12 referred to as Kings Palazzo, one avenue again from the seashore, it has been used as an funding in more moderen years, leased for $750 per week.
It hit the market as apartment values within the broader Caloundra space have been at a median excessive of $660,000, having soared 26.9 per cent within the 12 months to March, in keeping with Area figures.
Bradbury’s identify has change into synonymous with good timing due to the famed second in Australia sport 20 years in the past when his identify turned a part of the Aussie vernacular as “doing a Bradbury”.
Final 12 months, he launched a boutique beer referred to as Final Man Standing with co-owners Damian and Stephen Prosser, sons of the late Australian rugby union participant Roy Prosser.
