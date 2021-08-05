Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas Won the 400 Meters
TOKYO – Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas emerged from a crowded field to win the gold in the men’s 400 meters. Gardiner, who finished in 43.85 seconds, was challenged by Anthony Jose Zambrano of Colombia, who finished second, and Kirani James of Granada in third. It was James’ third consecutive Olympic medal in this event: he won gold in 2012 and silver in 2016. Grenada has three Olympic medals in the country’s history, and they all belong to James.
Michael Norman, the American champion, finished fifth, one place behind his American teammate, Michael Cherry.
And sometimes those records fall earlier than expected – in the qualifying heats.
Ask Matthew Centrowitz, who was trying to defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters. He set his best time of the year on Thursday in his semi-final – and failed to advance to Saturday’s final. His time of 3: 33.69 was good enough for ninth place, well behind Abel Kipsang of Kenya, who set an Olympic record (3: 31.65) and won the race.
Cole Hocker, the 20-year-old American who won the US Trials and just finished his second season at the University of Oregon, has had better luck. He only had to set a lifetime record of 3: 33.87 to finish second in his race and secure one of five automatic places in the final.
Centrowitz, 31, said he was disappointed with his tactics.
“We all knew it was going to be a fast race, and I just put too much emphasis on being right next to whoever was in the lead,” he said. “When they break the Olympic record in the heats, you can’t be in lanes 2, 3 and waste energy like that.”
Asked about the possibility of participating in another Olympic cycle, Centrowitz said: “It’s hard to say. We’ll have to finish the season and see how it goes. Obviously, at some point, age catches up with us.
Pole vault women
Katie Nageotte of the United States made her first Olympic experience memorable. She climbed 16 three-quarters of an inch to win gold. Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia was second and Holly Bradshaw of Great Britain third.
Decathlon and Heptathlon
The multi-events crowned their champions. Damian Warner was the Olympic gold medalist in the decathlon, setting Canadian and Olympic records with 9,018 points. Kevin Mayer of France won silver and Ashley Moloney won bronze. Garrett Scantling of the United States was fourth.
And Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium became the first woman to reiterate her Olympic heptathlon title since Jackie Joyner Kersee won back-to-back titles for the United States in 1988 and 1992. Thiam was joined on the podium by two athletes. Dutch: Anouk Vetter in second and Emma Oosterwegel in third.
