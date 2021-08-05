Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas Won the 400 Meters

And sometimes those records fall earlier than expected – in the qualifying heats.

Ask Matthew Centrowitz, who was trying to defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters. He set his best time of the year on Thursday in his semi-final – and failed to advance to Saturday’s final. His time of 3: 33.69 was good enough for ninth place, well behind Abel Kipsang of Kenya, who set an Olympic record (3: 31.65) and won the race.

Cole Hocker, the 20-year-old American who won the US Trials and just finished his second season at the University of Oregon, has had better luck. He only had to set a lifetime record of 3: 33.87 to finish second in his race and secure one of five automatic places in the final.

Centrowitz, 31, said he was disappointed with his tactics.

“We all knew it was going to be a fast race, and I just put too much emphasis on being right next to whoever was in the lead,” he said. “When they break the Olympic record in the heats, you can’t be in lanes 2, 3 and waste energy like that.”

Asked about the possibility of participating in another Olympic cycle, Centrowitz said: “It’s hard to say. We’ll have to finish the season and see how it goes. Obviously, at some point, age catches up with us.