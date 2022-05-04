Steven Mnuchin calls Putin’s Ukraine invasion a ‘giant miscalculation’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Muchin said Tuesday that he believes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “huge miscalculation” by Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, he said he was surprised that Putin went ahead with the attack.

Munichin said he had met with Putin on several occasions, explaining that “this was a huge miscalculation on his part. He never thought he would end up in this situation. He thought it would be easy without firing. And now he’s off.” A hard time with the ramp. ” He said it was ironic that “the more successful Ukraine is in pushing him back, the harder it will be for him to build an off-ramp.”

Putin has threatened to strike any nation that “intervenes” in Russia’s war in Ukraine

Speaking in the packed conference room at the annual event, Muchin was asked if he believed the attack had taken place during the Trump administration. His response was similar to that of President Trump, who recently said it would not be under his surveillance.

“Whether it happened under the previous administration, I think it’s unlikely, but I don’t think it’s really relevant. We’re where we are,” Munuchin said.

The former Treasury secretary added that an exit strategy was needed, noting that China could be the key to it. “China needs to be part of the solution here. I think President Xi could be one of the few people who can influence Putin. So, I think China needs to be part of the solution.”

Munuchin said there was a need to create an off-ramp, noting that sanctions alone were not going to stop the war. He further added that he supported military funding in Ukraine.

“I support military aid. I’m not sure $ 35 billion is the right number, but I fully support it.”

He said more military assistance should have been provided before the war began and called on the United Nations and others to stop the killings. “I think we have to force the United Nations or the United States and Europe and say, ‘You know, we’re not going to have a dog fight in the sky, but we’re going to use the corridor to get people out of here. So they don’t die.’

Russia says Russia is stepping up its attacks after Putin threatened the West

Also speaking at the panel was Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former Russian political prisoner and critic of Putin, who was once Russia’s richest man. He was sent to prison for about 10 years for political reasons.

Speaking through a translator, he said Putin did not expect such a fight. “We now know that he was convinced by others that he would meet with people throwing flowers on the streets of Ukraine, or at the worst possible time, if he did not meet with organized resistance.”

Asked by the moderator if he thought Putin was ill, the former Russian tycoon said “a healthy person will not start such a war. But he is not so normal that he will not be dangerous anymore: he is dangerous.”

Putin vows Ukraine war goals “unconditionally met”

For the idea that Putin could use strategic nuclear weapons against Ukraine, he said, “Yes,” but, “If you ask me if I think he will use strategic nuclear weapons against Ukraine, if he knows that he will be a suitable response.” I don’t believe he will. “

Khodorkovsky predicted that whatever the outcome of the war, there would be uncertain times ahead and warned that “the world will not be safe as long as Putin is in power.”

Another panelist for the Milken event: Representative Victoria Spartz. The Indiana Republican, who was born in Ukraine, said there was “extreme frustration on both sides” despite a strong bipartisan push.

He praised the leadership of his own team for being behind Ukraine. “I have to say that my Republican leadership has really done a lot to raise this issue,” he said, adding that “it has put pressure on the other side to act and I think it was very healthy to do so because it is a very serious situation.”