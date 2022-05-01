Stevenson outpoints Valdez in dominating win, takes WBC belt



WBO Champion Shakur Stevenson defeated Oscar Valdez for the first time in his career in the Junior Lightweight Championship bout on Saturday night.

Did anyone think that the fight of the candidate of the year has turned into a one-sided boxing clinic?

Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) won by a unanimous decision and took the Valdez WBC belt with the win.

Stevenson quickly showed his hand, Excellent footwork, and overall better boxing skills than Valdez. Stevenson defeated his opponent 189-110 and landed 53% of his power punch.

Judge Tim Chitham scored 117-110, while Dave Moretti and David Sutherland scored 118-109.

“This win means everything,” said Stevenson, who is looking to win each belt at 130 130 and consolidate the division. “I told you what I was going to do. I said I would beat Valdez, Canello (Alvarez) and Eddie Reinoso, so that was my plan of the game. To beat the whole team and I feel good about it. I respect them, but it That was my game plan.

“I deserve to be a superstar, so that’s what I have to do.”

Stevenson looked like a superstar when he took the opportunity to gamble Valdez in the sixth round. Valdez made an overhand left mistake that put him in a weak position. Stevenson quickly countered by throwing Valdez into the temple with a quick left shot and taking control of the bout.

Valdez (30-1) was not the same after that round and apparently lost the posture he started. Stevenson, by contrast, was in control of the rest of the way, with an announced rally of 10,102 people inside a jam-packed MGM Grand Garden to the frustration of the heavy pro-Valdez crowd.

“He has great boxing skills, he was the best fighter tonight,” Valdez said. “He did what he had to do to win the fight. He’s a great fighter. He has speed. He has strength. He was the best fighter tonight. Overall, a great fighter.”

When Ringside reporter Bernardo Osuna asked Stevenson what was next on his plate, he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, rapper Young Lyric. He said yes.

In the original undercard, Mohammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) needed just 2 minutes and 50 seconds to knock out Alejandro Ibara (7-2) in four rounds. Special attraction of medium weight. After standing for most of the round from toe to toe and constantly landing his right hook on Ibarra’s head, Ali Walsh made his incomparable opponent stand. After fanning with his right hand to open things up, Ali Walsh landed a quick left and a devastating right flush on Ibarra’s face for the fourth knockout of his career.

“It’s just a testament to what I’ve done,” said Ali Walsh. “It’s bigger than boxing. It’s for my family. I’m bringing my grandfather back to life, and that’s why Mom gets so emotional because she sees her father again and hears his father’s name from me.”

US Olympic silver medalist Kishon Davis (5-0, 4 KOs) led the way to the one-way boxing clinic from an eight-round lightweight bout against Esteban Sanchez (18-2). After a comparatively early three rounds, at which point Sanchez landed the only crucial punch in the fight, Davis launched an impressive attack in the fourth round.

After enjoying his most dominant round in the fifth round, pushing Sanchez to the ropes at the start of the round and landing several crushing injuries to end it, Davis, who landed 57% of his strength in the punch, finished things in the sixth round when the bout was 2:44. The sign stops.

In another action, Raymond Muratalla (14-0, 12 KOs) knocked out Jeremy Hill in their lightweight bout at 3:27 in the third round.

Eighteen-year-old Phenom Abdullah Mason improved on Luciano Raman’s (1-3) 2:32 first-round TKO in a 2-0 (2 KOs) fight.

Junior lightweight contender Andres Curtis kept his mark intact, improving to 17-0 (10 KOs) with sixth-round TKO of Alexis del Bosque (18-6-1).

And, U.S. Olympian Troy Isle (5-0, 3 KOs) stopped Anthony Hannah (3-3) at 2:32 in the second round with a TKO.